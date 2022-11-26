Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime Legislation

A shot of the intersection at Harlem and Maryvale Roads in Buffalo, New York. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed two pieces of legislation, S.6570/A.1202 and S.123A/A.5913A, in an effort to prevent hate crimes and bolster education efforts on the matter.

"Our hearts are broken after a weekend during which LGBTQ Americans were massacred and Jewish New Yorkers were targeted in horrific acts of hateful violence," remarked Hochul of the legislation. "New York belongs to the good, not those with hate in their hearts - we're taking bold action to reclaim our city and state from the haters, bigots and white supremacists. Domestic-based violent extremism is the greatest threat to our homeland security, and that is why we continue to remain laser-focused on combating hate and keeping New Yorkers safe."

S.6570/A.1202 officially establishes mandatory hate crime education and prevention sessions for those convicted of hate crimes, while S.123A/A.5913A establishes a statewide campaign focusing on the education of diversity, inclusion, and tolerance to be implemented by the New York State Division of Human Rights.

"Hate has no place in New York State,” New York State Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright stated. “In response to the disturbing rise in hateful acts of violence, including attacks on my district office, I introduced Assembly Bill 1202 to mandate "anti-hate" training, education and counseling for every person convicted of a hate crime. I thank and commend Governor Kathy Hochul for supporting and signing this important legislation as we are witnessing a distressing rise in threats to Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities and people of color in New York and across the country. We are deeply mourning the victims of yet another violent shooting against LGBTQ+ individuals in Colorado Springs this past weekend. Education is a key antidote to hate and intolerance, and our legislation is aimed at keeping our communities safe. I am proud to stand united with Governor Hochul against the surge in hate crimes in our State of New York."