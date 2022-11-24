Bowmansville, NY

Linguine’s, A Paradise of Pasta

J.M. Lesinski

A shot of the front of Linguine's restaurant in Bowmansville, New York.

Nothing beats the hearty, homestyle taste of pasta on a cold winter’s eve. For some tasty, creative spins on all the classics and then some just outside downtown Buffalo, Linguine’s is the place to get it. The family-owned restaurant in Bowmansville, New York offers up some of the best atmosphere in town too.

The chalkboard specials are the items to watch out for, like the manicotti linda, homemade crepes with meatballs, red sauce, melted cheese, and cremini mushrooms. The eggplant rollitini is a phenomenal vegetarian option, featuring ricotta-stuffed eggplant, cremini mushrooms, kalamata olives, and linguine garlic oil for a zesty finishing touch.

The linguine artichoke wears the namesake well, composed of crumbled bleu cheese, fresh artichokes, and a crushed plum tomato sauce for a hearty bite. The gnocchi romano is another exemplary chalkboard special, featuring homemade sausage, kalamata olives, and a deliciously creamy asiago creme sauce.

“The gnocchi romano is one of the best pasta dishes in all of Buffalo,” said local Amherst resident and pasta-lover Andrea McCoyle. “Gnocchi is just an amazing little pocket of flavor all by itself, but then that cream sauce just washes over it. My mouth is watering just thinking about it. Best dish ever.”

The salads at Linguine’s are unique, flavor-packed spins on some of the classics too. The burrata features house made mozzarella with a creamy center, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, capers, and roasted peppers, while the dandelion salad comes with house Italian dressing, kalamatas, onions, capers, tomatoes, and fresh asiago for two dynamite green plates.

