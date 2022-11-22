State Police Thanksgiving Traffic Safety Campaign Unveiled

A shot of interstate 390 in Cohocton, New York. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled to the public the New York State Police’s Thanksgiving weekend traffic safety campaign. The initiative will run from Wednesday, November 23 to Monday, November 28.

"Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the busiest travel times of the year, and our top priority is to make sure everyone gets to and from their destinations safely," noted Hochul of the campaign. "There is zero tolerance for drunk and impaired drivers who risk the lives of everyone on our roadways. If your Thanksgiving celebrations include alcohol, plan for a safe ride home with a sober driver."

Temporarily closed lanes and many other construction projects will be suspended during the same period of time all across New York state’s highways in an effort to make the often busier than usual traffic during holiday travel easier too.

"Our roads are especially busy during Thanksgiving, and in order to make travel easier and safer for everyone, we will be suspending construction activities through the holiday weekend as law enforcement agencies focus their efforts on road safety measures,” State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez remarked of the campaign. “We all want to get to our family gatherings and other celebrations safely, which is why we need motorists to do their part and exercise good judgment behind the wheel. This means following the rules of the road, avoiding impaired or distracted driving, and not looking at your phone. Being responsible and alert while driving is a good way to show thankfulness for public safety and for everyone's personal safety."

Additionally, the governor’s official traffic safety committee launched the social media blitz #BoycottBlackoutWednesday, in an effort to discourage the unfortunate uptick in impaired driving around Thanksgiving.

"As motorists drive throughout the state to see their family and friends during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, we encourage them to make safe driving practices their top priority,” stated New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli of the campaign. “Impaired and aggressive driving, speeding, not using safety restraints and texting while driving all cause scores of senseless injuries and deaths. The State Police is committed to making our roadways safer and together, we can make sure everyone has a safe and happy Thanksgiving."