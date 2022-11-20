Fast and Fresh Eats at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina

A shot of the outdoor dining area at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

For some of the fastest service with the most satisfying tastes on the beach, Los Cabos is the place to be. Located in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina offers up all the classics in Mexican cuisine, alongside a neon-lit atmosphere inside and out and one of the best bar menus in town.

The chicken chimichanga from Los Cabos. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The chimichanga is packed full of savory goodness and served with rice, refried beans, and guacamole salad standard. The outer tortilla shell is crisped just right, and the portions are exceptional for the value.

The fajitas are always a classic, served sizzling and smoky as nature intended. The Texas fajitas is the way to go, as it features a mix of chicken, steak, and shrimp, for only two bucks more than just steak or chicken, making it an affordable and amazing way to try out three of the proteins.

The Cali Burrito from Los Cabos. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The steak offerings at Los Cabos are many, primarily their T-bones, like the Carne Con Nopal with fresh grilled cactus leaf. The Burritos Ricos is the way to go for a delicious steak-packed burrito. The Cali Burrito is a monster burrito with all the fixings and queso on top with choice of meat, another solid vehicle for steak for sure too.

The build your own grilled tacos is a solid menu feature too. Each comes standard with three shells and choice of toppings, the perfect setup for picky eaters. The al pastor is phenomenal, as is the chorizo and carnitas. The perfect balance of savory and fresh.