Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas Hots

A shot of the front entrance of Lucky's Texas Hots in Buffalo, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Nothing beats the neatly assembled, wholesome homestyle taste of a nice hot dog or sandwich for a quick lunch option downtown. Lucky’s Texas Hots is an institution in the Kaisertown district of Buffalo, New York, offering up all the classics in burgers, sandwiches, and of course, Texas hots.

The famous dog is a must-try, with or without cheese, which can be in either American or feta varieties by choice. The snap of the hot dog is undeniably satisfying when one takes that first bite.

For burgers, there are the standard hamburger and cheeseburger options, as well as the double cheeseburger and quarter pound hamburger and cheeseburgers respectively, all for under five bucks a pop. The Texas burger is about five bucks flat and well worth the extra for the perfect harmony of crumbled feta and savory Texas sauce. Most burgers have a combo option too for those with bigger appetites.

Just about any sandwich one has in mind can be found at Lucky’s. The BLT is much loved for its simplicity and value, as is the Philly steak and grilled ham and cheese. For those who want a little extra kick, the Italian and Polish sausage sandwiches are an excellent choice, each featuring onions, peppers, and choice of cheese to top off a world of flavor.

Lucky’s also does a number of excellent Greek platters with a side salad and choice of French or home fries. There are open chicken and beef souvlaki options, as well as open ham and ham steak. The gyro platter is the best way to get a little bit of everything for only two dollars more though.