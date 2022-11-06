Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQ

The four house sauces from Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

For some of the best BBQ on game day, there is no better place for a pint and a plate than Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina. With a massive selection of beer on tap and a stage for live performances adjacent, the room is always lively at Southern Roots.

A shot of the bar and beer list at Southern Roots BBQ. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The plates are the iconic BBQ dish of the house, each hickory smoked to perfection, with choice of two sides standard. The pork, chicken, and sausage are the standard options, while turkey is a buck more and brisket and pork belly are two bucks more. Ribs are available by the half and full rack, while chicken tenders and a half whole chicken are great options too.

The pork plate with mac and cheese and banana pudding from Southern Roots BBQ. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The brisket wrap is a must-try for fans of handhelds. The smokiness of the brisket is complemented perfectly by the tanginess of the Alabama white sauce, as well as the parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and banana peppers. Altogether, the crunch is totally unbelievable.

The brisket wrap with coleslaw from Southern Roots BBQ. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The smoked wings are another awesome creation, crispy and juicy as nature intended. For your flavors, there are plain, Old Bay, sweet Thai chili, rib rub, hot, the "ROOT" rub, honey mustard, sweet bourbon BBQ, Carolina mustard BBQ, and honey-chipotle BBQ. They come in six packs, so trying two flavors between twelve will not break the bank too.

The mac and cheese is the side to try for sure at Southern Roots. The noodles are full of gooey, hearty cheese in each bite, while the crispy finish is heaven for fans of that oven-baked flavor. The coleslaw is an excellent side to try too, perfectly balanced between predominant vinegar and ranch flavors with a touch of celery seed to finish.