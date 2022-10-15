$31.3 Million in Funding Goes Towards Water Infrastructure Improvements

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nPMG_0iZpScL500
A shot of a derelict house in North Collins, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced $31.3 million in funding for critical water infrastructure projects across the state.

"New York continues to provide unprecedented financial support to help communities upgrade water systems and improve water quality," Hochul remarked of the funding. "Providing funding and resources to help local governments get shovels in the ground for water infrastructure improvement projects is a top priority of my administration, and we'll continue working together to modernize our infrastructure and provide safe, reliable water systems for generations to come."

The funding includes financings made through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, alongside grants from the Water Infrastructure Improvement (WIIA) program.

"Across the state, the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds are supporting critical municipal infrastructure projects that will reduce potential risks to public health and the environment,” stated New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner and Environmental Facilities Corporation Board Chair Basil Seggos of the funding. “With the continued support of Governor Hochul and in collaboration with our partners at EFC, DEC looks forward to communities reaping the benefits of these game-changing projects."

Clean water projects approved for funding include the village of Portville in Cattaraugus County for collection system and wastewater treatment plant upgrades, the town of Mohawk in Herkimer for the designing and construction of sewer system improvements, and the town of North Hempstead in Nassau County for an effluent pump station at Belgrave Water Pollution Control District.

"Providing clean, safe water is vital to protecting public health and a foundation for building healthy communities across New York,” New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett noted of the funding. “Governor Hochul understands the importance of modernizing drinking water delivery and sewage systems. We will continue to work together to assist communities in providing clean water that meets the most stringent water quality standards for years to come."

Drinking water projects approved for funding include the town of Hounsfield in Jefferson County for new connections, piping, and meters, the town of North Collins in Erie County for the creation of the Town of North Collins Lawton's Water District, and the town of Ticonderoga in Essex County for a new storage tank and groundwater sources.

# Water Projects# Clean Water# Kathy Hochul# Infrastructure# Funding

Comments / 0

Published by

I have worked as a professional journalist for over five years now, covering the arts, music, food, politics, and culture up and down both coasts of the United States. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

Buffalo, NY
1957 followers

