Crunch Cravings at Café Soho

The seasoned chicken wings from Café Soho in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

There is nothing more satisfying than the crunch of crispy fried goods. Café Soho in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has mastered this fine art of crispiness, from their signature Soho chicken wings to their katsu-style cutlets and bang bang sandwiches alike. Every bite is an explosion of crunchy goodness.

The Soho chicken wings are double fried, creating a level of crispiness that is incredibly unique, and tasty. There are six signature sauces to choose from: soy garlic, spicy, sweet chili, special, seasoned, and fried. The special is a magnificent mix of sweet and savory, while the seasoned are an idyllic sweet and spicy. Just a heads up, those sensitive to spice will likely consider all choices spicy.

The special chicken wings from Café Soho. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The pork cutlet is done katsu style and fried to crispy goodness like the wings. The same goes for the chicken cutlet meal. For a dollar more, there is a donkatsu sauce option for the pork too. Each cutlet meal comes with house soup, rice, and a side salad.

The pork cutlet from Café Soho. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

For main entrees, the dupbap is superb, coming in pork belly, squid, or bulgogi options. The same goes for the bokkeum, which features pork belly, squid noodle, and squid and pork belly options. The chicken curry is also exceptional, served over a bed of rice, spicy and savory in the best of ways.

The bang bang sandwiches are piled with flavor, each featuring the signature bang chili sauce, coleslaw, and pickles. The chicken, shrimp, and fish are all excellent, and available as a combo with French fries for five dollars more. The crispy chicken sandwich deserves a shout out too, topped with spicy mayo, coleslaw, and pickles for a great lunch bite all around.

The strawberry soju from Café Soho. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Make sure to check out the selection at the bar at Café Soho too. The house soju is phenomenal, smooth, and silky to the very last drop.