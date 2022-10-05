Trenton, ME

A Taste of the Ocean at Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound

J.M. Lesinski

A shot of the roadside sign for Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound in Trenton, Maine.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Everyone knows the best place for lobster is Maine. The tender chunks dipped in butter is a match made in heaven. The seafood icon is done particularly well at the Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound in Trenton, Maine, where the restaurant is open Father’s Day through Columbus Day, and live lobsters are available off-season for pick-up most weekdays.

The main draw, of course, is the fresh Maine lobster. The boiled lobsters are a favorite, tender through and through, and bigger than one would expect. For fans of other steamed sea goodies, there are clams, mussels, and oysters on the menu as well.

The lobster roll from Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

In the realm of sandwiches, there are several options, including the iconic hot lobster roll. Served with melted butter, the lobster roll practically melts in one’s mouth. The light touch of ocean salt in the meat with the creamy and melty butter makes it easy to see why this is the flagship dish of the state of Maine.

The lobster salad and crab salad sandwiches are dainty creations all their own as well, sure to satisfy any seafood craving. The cold lobster salad also comes as a roll, adding a nice crunchy layer to the succulent and savory flavors of the lobster. The cold crab roll offers a cold, but equally tasty alternative to the lobster roll.

A shot of the front entrance of Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

For liquid fans, there is no better place for clam chowder or lobster stew. The clam chowder is superbly savory and has that smooth, beautiful color all good chowders develop. The lobster stew is hearty down to the last sip and just a great dish presentation-wise too.

For salad-lovers who still want the Maine lobster experience, dinner salads with either lobster or crab meat are available. There is also a children’s menu available for traveling families and a dessert menu that cannot be missed too.

I have worked as a professional journalist for over five years now, covering the arts, music, food, politics, and culture up and down both coasts of the United States. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

Buffalo, NY
