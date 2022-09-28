All You Need and More at Inlet Provision Company

A shot of the front of Inlet Provision Company in Murrell's Inlet, South Carolina. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

For a night of great food along the beach in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina, Inlet Provision Company has some of the most creative dishes out there. With seafood and grill classics at the top of their game, as well as an amazing variety of local beer and spirits, there is bound to be something everybody will love.

The Shrimpster Rolls from Inlet Provision Company. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The Shrimpster Rolls are a solid sandwich choice, penned as ‘lobster rolls on a budget’ on the menu, and featuring fresh local shrimp with romaine lettuce. One can update to actual lobster for nine dollars too. Either way, the rolls and all sandwiches come standard with house sideways fries or broccoli slaw.

The shrimp po boy from Inlet Provision Company. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The Po Boy at Inlet is an excellent handheld option too, available in either shrimp or oyster. Both options come with shredded lettuce, tomato, and a lemon dill remoulade that has the tastiest kick of salt at the end.

The pork belly tacos from Inlet Provision Company. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The pork belly tacos are a phenomenal creation. Each street-style taco features slow smoked pork belly, English cucumbers, spicy Kimchi, cilantro, and deep-fried onion straws. The harmony of all the flavors together is a beautiful blend of smoky, crunchy, and savory.

For the seafood lovers, the steamer options are all excellent, and seasoned with Old Bay. Shrimp are available by the pound or half pound, oysters by the dozen or half dozen, and crab comes in the form of one Alaskan snow or two snow crab clusters. The Steampot is the smorgasbord option, featuring shrimp, littleneck clams, James River oysters, mussels, corn, and red potatoes.

Do not skip dessert at Inlet Provision Company. The dessert jars are amazing. The key lime is the perfect amount of tangy, the triple chocolate is the perfect level of indulgence, and the banana pudding might just melt in your mouth it is so light and tasty.