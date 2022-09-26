Assembly Speaker Appoints Four New Senior Staff

A shot of traffic merging onto the 90 from the 190 in Buffalo, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie recently announced four key senior staff appointments. Jennifer Best, Miguelina Camilo, Wendy Gallegos, and Josiel Estrella were all named as part of the announcement.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of new staff members to my leadership team," stated Heastie of the appointments. "As we head into a new session, it is critical that we continue to provide high quality services to the members of the Assembly Majority. This talented group of professionals have a demonstrated commitment to improving the quality of life for all New Yorkers, and I am excited to work with them in the coming session."

Jennifer Best was appointed Secretary to the Speaker for Policy and Legislative Affairs. Best holds master’s degree in public policy from Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy at the University at Albany and a bachelor’s degree from Buffalo State College. Prior to her appointment, Best served as Deputy Secretary to the Speaker for Policy and Legislative Affairs.

Miguelina Camilo was appointed as Counsel to the Speaker. Camilo received a juris doctorate from New York Law School and a bachelor’s degree from New York University, most recently serving as Associate Counsel to the New York City Board of Elections and chapter President of the Bronx Women’s Bar Association and President of the Dominican Bar Association.

Wendy Gallegos was made Senior Advisor to the Speaker. Gallegos holds a master’s degree from the Graduate Center and a bachelor’s degree from Medgar Evers College. Gallegos’ most recent position prior was Director of Government and Community Affairs at Maddd Equities and Chief of Staff to New York City Council Member Vanessa L. Gibson.

Lastly, Josiel Estrella was made Secretary for Intergovernmental and External Affairs. Estrella received a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and certificates from Harvard Law School on Negotiation and Leadership as well as Mediation and Conflict Management. Prior to that, Estrella served under three New York City Comptrollers, attaining the role of Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications and Labor Law Public Affairs most recently.