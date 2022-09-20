A Taste of Majesty at Royal Ramen

A shot of the front entrance of Royal Ramen in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

There is a natural satisfaction and grace to good ramen that has made it a beloved meal. The broth, the noodles, and of course the toppings, all must be in harmony to achieve successful balance. Royal Ramen in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has not only attained this harmony of flavors, but features an entire menu of amazing offerings.

The scallion pancakes from Royal Ramen. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

For appetizers, the scallion pancakes are a phenomenal shareable. Each little onion disc is light, packed full of flavor, and above all, satisfyingly crispy. The same goes for the lightness of the egg rolls and punch of flavor therein. The royal fried chicken is a must-try too, featuring a seasoned katsu-style chicken breast that is simply out of this world good.

The ABC Ramen from Royal Ramen. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The standout bowl to try at Royal Ramen is the ABC ramen, which features a sampler of all three core proteins on the menu: beef, pork, and chicken. The harmony of all the meat’s savory elements, the wholesome broth, and the little touches like the hard-boiled egg, make it an exemplary dish.

The juicy pork dumplings from Royal Ramen. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The juice pork dumplings are handmade, and the attention to detail shows. Each dumpling is tied at the top in a unique way, ensuring no two are the same. This craftsmanship is only matched by the savory, mouth-watering pork and broth within, a truly explosive flavor experience, no matter how one dices it.

A shot of the drinks station and ordering area at Royal Ramen. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The smoothies and milk teas are must-tries at Royal Ramen too. For Boba-lovers, the brown sugar Boba fresh milk is satisfyingly smooth, as are the Boba Thai teas. Any of the smoothies are sure to please, with flavors including orange, peach, banana, lychee, pineapple, mango, strawberry, and kiwi.