New Legislation Enables Public Servants’ Immediate Access to Student Loan Forgiveness

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYZDl_0hxUHReZ00
A shot of Boston Town Hall in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently simplified access to the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program across New York state. PSLF rewards public service work via cancellation of a portion of borrowers’ federal student loans, requiring full-time employment and one hundred and twenty qualifying payments toward their existing student loan before it is forgiven.

"If you spend your days working for the people of New York, you shouldn't spend your nights worrying about how to pay us back. This legislation acknowledges the significant contributions of our public servants, first responders, educators and more, by helping unlock federal loan forgiveness for countless members of New York's workforce," Hochul stated of the legislation. "From the workers who ushered us through the pandemic to the everyday heroes who keep New York moving, public-sector and not-for-profit workers deserve to make the most of this benefit - but without headaches, delays, or confusion. I'm proud to sign this legislation that ensures public servants have the clarity and the support they need to access federal loan forgiveness, and I thank my partners in the Legislature for their thoughtfulness on this bill."

The newly passed legislation established a uniform set of guidelines around what qualifies as full-time work for the PSLF and makes certification easier overall.

"There's over half a million public servants in New York with student loan debt,” remarked New York State Assemblymember Harvey Epstein of the legislation. “Just 10,000 have had their loans cancelled through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program—we are working to raise that number significantly. A limited waiver that allows borrowers to receive credit for past periods of repayment that would otherwise not qualify for PSLF is in effect until October 31, 2022. This legislation maximizes New Yorkers' opportunity to benefit from the waiver, and PSLF generally. From applying a multiplier to teachers' in-class hours so that hours worked outside of class are more accurately reflected, to ensuring that agencies can transmit paperwork on behalf of workers to the federal government, our legislation will help more New Yorkers get their loans forgiven faster. I look forward to an ongoing partnership with Governor Hochul to continue our work for student borrowers and I want to thank Senator Thomas, the Student Borrower Protection Center, and labor leaders for their determined efforts to get this done."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Public Service Loan Forgivenes# Kathy Hochul# New York Governor# College Loans# Public Servants

Comments / 9

Published by

I have worked as a professional journalist for over five years now, covering the arts, music, food, politics, and culture up and down both coasts of the United States. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

Buffalo, NY
1906 followers

More from J.M. Lesinski

Myrtle Beach, SC

A Taste of Majesty at Royal Ramen

A shot of the front entrance of Royal Ramen in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. There is a natural satisfaction and grace to good ramen that has made it a beloved meal. The broth, the noodles, and of course the toppings, all must be in harmony to achieve successful balance. Royal Ramen in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has not only attained this harmony of flavors, but features an entire menu of amazing offerings.

Read full story
East Aurora, NY

The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba Tortilla

A shot of a strawberry frozen margarita, nachos, and the bar at Arriba Tortilla in East Aurora, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For authentic Mexican cuisine in East Aurora, New York, Arriba Tortilla is the place to be. When one first walks in, they are met with quite possibly one of the biggest tequila bars in Western New York, featuring obscure tequilas and much-loved favorites alike. Arriba has décor from all around the world too, making it a wonderful place to sit back with a margarita and just relax.

Read full story

Great Lakes Watershed Task Force Formed to Focus on Environment

A shot of Canalside right on the shore of Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. In a time of uncertainty around the availability of water in the near future, those in power in New York state are continuing to combat this pressing issue. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie recently revealed to the public the creation of the Great Lakes Watershed Task Force. The task force will be chaired by New York State Assemblyman Patrick Burke.

Read full story
Woodland, PA

The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’s

The BBQ beef brisket from Gio's BBQ in Woodland, Pennsylvania.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For real BBQ flavor along Route 322 in Woodland, Pennsylvania, everybody knows about Gio’s. First-place winner of the Allegheny County Rib Cookoff’s best ribs and best sauce categories, Gio’s BBQ uses hickory wood to smoke their savory and delicious meats, while their sides are a true taste of home-cooking at its finest.

Read full story
2 comments
Buffalo, NY

Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health Students

A shot of a field just north of SUNY Buffalo in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled $4 million in federal funding for underrepresented students entering or currently enrolled in mental health degree programs at State University of New York (SUNY) or City University of New York (CUNY) campuses.

Read full story
9 comments
Irving, NY

A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’s

A shot of the front of Aunt Millie's Family Restaurant in Irving, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. There is nothing quite as fulfilling as a slice of homemade pie after dinner. For the best in homemade baked goods and some of the best home cooking in Irving, New York period, everybody knows to go to Aunt Millie’s Family Restaurant.

Read full story
6 comments
Orchard Park, NY

West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety Investments

A shot of the Powers Road 219 overpass in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, accompanied by West Seneca School District Superintendent Matthew Bystrak, West Seneca Teachers Union and Town Board member Joe Cantafio, and Orchard Park Central School District Superintendent David Lilleck, recently announced an investment of one millions dollars to improve the safety of the West Seneca and Orchard Park school districts.

Read full story
Jamestown, NY

The Puzzle Lounge Experience

A shot of the front entrance of The Puzzle Lounge in Jamestown, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Ambience and good service means everything in a bar, and one Jamestown, New York institution continues to provide the best in both, alongside the best chicken wings in town. The Puzzle Lounge is truly one-of-a-kind, with a mellow, laid-back atmosphere accompanied by the tunes of Pink Floyd, The Doors, and Jimi Hendrix just to name a few, while the pool table is seemingly always open for a quick game.

Read full story
8 comments

Hochul Heralds Massive Increase in State Police Gun Seizures

A sign points to the nearby State Police barracks in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced a 104% increase in the State Police’s gun seizures in 2022, supplemented by a recent bust on a gun trafficking ring by the State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit (GTIU). Additionally, Hochul declared $2.5 million in funding for fourteen new GTIU positions in the FY 2023 budget.

Read full story
1 comments
Buffalo, NY

Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach Bar

A shot of the entrance to Papi Grande's Beach Bar in downtown Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. In the dog days of summer there is nothing more satisfying than a day at the beach. Papi Grande’s beach bar right in the heart of Riverworks in downtown Buffalo, New York may be the next best thing in Western New York.

Read full story
3 comments

Sandwich Artistry Afoot at Carousal Bakery

A shot of the front of the Carousal Bakery stand at St. Lawrence Market in Toronto, Ontario.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The hustle and bustle of the marketplace is a veritable sensory feast, and one of the greatest markets of them all, is St. Lawrence Market in downtown Toronto, Ontario. Within the market’s walls, there is one shop that offers an iconic meal, alongside some of the most tantalizing baked goods and sandwiches money can buy.

Read full story

Twenty-One Counties Under New Draught Watch

A shot taken along the 90 in Chautauqua county, one of the twenty-one counties under the new drought watch.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, in conjunction with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies, today announced a drought watch for twenty-one New York counties through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Read full story
Orchard Park, NY

Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard Park

A shot of the crowd at Taste of Orchard Park 2022 food festival in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The 17th Annual Taste of Orchard Park returned to Main Street yesterday, bringing with it a massive turnout and even more tasty food for Western New Yorkers to dig into. The now-staple summer food festival of Orchard Park, New York saw even more in terms of music this year too, with multiple singers, musical groups, and dance troops all entertaining the crowds.

Read full story
Ontario, NY

Ever After Music Festival Returns to Ontario

DJ Rusko performs at the 2019 Ever After Music Festival.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For fans of electronic dance music, thumping bass, and the festival scene in Canada, look no further, because Ever After Music Festival is back with a resounding boom. After two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ever After Music Festival has returned to the festival circuit for what promises to be an amazing 2022 event this August 12-14th.

Read full story

SUNY and CUNY Colleges Receive $5 Million in Funding for Cannabis Credential Programs

A shot of the i90 just up the road from Erie County Community College in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently allocated $5 million in funding for the establishment of short-term cannabis industry credential programs at SUNY and CUNY community colleges with the goal of creating courses and programs for the growing legal cannabis sector.

Read full story
Boston, NY

Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the Southtowns

A shot of the front entrance of Nick Charlap's Ice Cream in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. When you think ice cream in Boston, New York, only one name comes to mind: Charlap’s. Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream has been the neighborhood ice cream parlor for decades and is still showcasing their innovation in flavor after all these years. Most recently, Charlap’s made headlines once more for their hot fudge sundae winning “Best Dessert” at the annual Taste of Buffalo food festival.

Read full story

Hochul Distributes $5.7 Million in COVID Relief for State Marine Industries

A shot of the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celoron, New York, a much-loved maritime and fishing destination.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently made $5.7 million in federal aid available through the Consolidated Appropriations Act to be distributed to New York's seafood, marine commercial, and fishing industries.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Summer Nights at the SC Lounge

A shot of the front entrance of the SC Lounge in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For a night in Kaisertown with some of the best bartenders and grill food together, the SC Lounge is the place to be. The Buffalo, New York mainstay has opened up its patio for summer and the crowds are coming back like wild. Hungry as ever for iconic Buffalo cuisine like wings, the smell in the air around the building is truly uplifting.

Read full story
1 comments

$255 Million in State Funding Prioritized for Critical Water Infrastructure Projects

A shot of Canalside in downtown Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made available $255 million for critical water infrastructure projects through New York State's Water Infrastructure Improvement, Intermunicipal Grant, and State Septic System Replacement programs.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy