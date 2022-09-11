Great Lakes Watershed Task Force Formed to Focus on Environment

A shot of Canalside right on the shore of Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

In a time of uncertainty around the availability of water in the near future, those in power in New York state are continuing to combat this pressing issue. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie recently revealed to the public the creation of the Great Lakes Watershed Task Force. The task force will be chaired by New York State Assemblyman Patrick Burke.

“The Assembly Majority is committed to protecting our natural resources, including the Great Lakes and the Great Lakes Watershed,” remarked New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie of the task force. “This new task force spearheaded by Assemblymember Burke will allow the opportunity to discuss and address the issues facing this region.”

The main focus of the task force will be to examine economic development and related environmental issues that are deemed to be unique to towns and communities in the Great Lakes watershed area. Additionally, the task force will investigate ways to revitalize these watershed communities in both economic and environmental terms.

“This new task force will bring stakeholders together who are invested in the health and prosperity of the Great Lakes and the Great Lakes region,” New York State Assemblyman Patrick Burke stated of the task force. “I am proud to lead this task force and I thank Speaker Heastie for his commitment to the environment and to our community.”

The Great Lakes make up roughly twenty percent of the world’s fresh water. Maintaining and preserving the Great Lakes fresh water is crucial to New York state’s economic engine and environmental well-being.