A shot of the front of Aunt Millie's Family Restaurant in Irving, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

There is nothing quite as fulfilling as a slice of homemade pie after dinner. For the best in homemade baked goods and some of the best home cooking in Irving, New York period, everybody knows to go to Aunt Millie’s Family Restaurant.

The buffalo chicken finger melt is an icon in the Sunset Bay area and well beyond for its tangy flavor and perfectly crunchy sourdough bread. The fresh sourdough comes stuffed with melted provolone, mozzarella, and bleu cheeses, before being topped off in your choice of plain, medium, BBQ, or hot sauced tenders.

The chicken finger melt from Aunt Millie's. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The chuck roast sandwiches at Aunt Millie’s come in two equally delicious varieties: weck or pretzel. The old fashioned chuck roast on weck comes simply with a mountain of the tender meat piled on the classic kummelweck bun, while the old fashioned chuck roast sandwich features a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses on a freshly baked pretzel bun. It is near impossible to pick a favorite between the two.

The roast turkey and roast pork dinners are legendary at Aunt Millie’s, featuring the heartiest dressing and most mouth-watering gravy. The same goes for the burgers, which comes stacked tall with only the most golden of fries. Make sure to check out their daily and weekly specialty menus for items that only come around for a set amount of time, like their BBQ pulled pork sandwich too.

The BBQ pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw and potato salad from Aunt Millie's. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Pies are always rotating at Aunt Millie’s, but chances are good they will have your favorite with their endless options like banana cream, key lime, and peanut butter just to name a few. Check out their cannoli and mini desserts too, you will not be disappointed.