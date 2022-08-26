Irving, NY

A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’s

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EjMRs_0hWv17MH00
A shot of the front of Aunt Millie's Family Restaurant in Irving, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

There is nothing quite as fulfilling as a slice of homemade pie after dinner. For the best in homemade baked goods and some of the best home cooking in Irving, New York period, everybody knows to go to Aunt Millie’s Family Restaurant.

The buffalo chicken finger melt is an icon in the Sunset Bay area and well beyond for its tangy flavor and perfectly crunchy sourdough bread. The fresh sourdough comes stuffed with melted provolone, mozzarella, and bleu cheeses, before being topped off in your choice of plain, medium, BBQ, or hot sauced tenders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NIfQR_0hWv17MH00
The chicken finger melt from Aunt Millie's.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The chuck roast sandwiches at Aunt Millie’s come in two equally delicious varieties: weck or pretzel. The old fashioned chuck roast on weck comes simply with a mountain of the tender meat piled on the classic kummelweck bun, while the old fashioned chuck roast sandwich features a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses on a freshly baked pretzel bun. It is near impossible to pick a favorite between the two.

The roast turkey and roast pork dinners are legendary at Aunt Millie’s, featuring the heartiest dressing and most mouth-watering gravy. The same goes for the burgers, which comes stacked tall with only the most golden of fries. Make sure to check out their daily and weekly specialty menus for items that only come around for a set amount of time, like their BBQ pulled pork sandwich too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYXBt_0hWv17MH00
The BBQ pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw and potato salad from Aunt Millie's.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Pies are always rotating at Aunt Millie’s, but chances are good they will have your favorite with their endless options like banana cream, key lime, and peanut butter just to name a few. Check out their cannoli and mini desserts too, you will not be disappointed.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Aunt Millies# Western New York# Chicken Finger Melt# Sunset Bay# Family Restaurant

Comments / 6

Published by

I have worked as a professional journalist for over five years now, covering the arts, music, food, politics, and culture up and down both coasts of the United States. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

Buffalo, NY
1821 followers

More from J.M. Lesinski

Buffalo, NY

Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health Students

A shot of a field just north of SUNY Buffalo in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled $4 million in federal funding for underrepresented students entering or currently enrolled in mental health degree programs at State University of New York (SUNY) or City University of New York (CUNY) campuses.

Read full story
7 comments
Orchard Park, NY

West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety Investments

A shot of the Powers Road 219 overpass in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, accompanied by West Seneca School District Superintendent Matthew Bystrak, West Seneca Teachers Union and Town Board member Joe Cantafio, and Orchard Park Central School District Superintendent David Lilleck, recently announced an investment of one millions dollars to improve the safety of the West Seneca and Orchard Park school districts.

Read full story
Jamestown, NY

The Puzzle Lounge Experience

A shot of the front entrance of The Puzzle Lounge in Jamestown, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Ambience and good service means everything in a bar, and one Jamestown, New York institution continues to provide the best in both, alongside the best chicken wings in town. The Puzzle Lounge is truly one-of-a-kind, with a mellow, laid-back atmosphere accompanied by the tunes of Pink Floyd, The Doors, and Jimi Hendrix just to name a few, while the pool table is seemingly always open for a quick game.

Read full story
8 comments

Hochul Heralds Massive Increase in State Police Gun Seizures

A sign points to the nearby State Police barracks in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced a 104% increase in the State Police’s gun seizures in 2022, supplemented by a recent bust on a gun trafficking ring by the State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit (GTIU). Additionally, Hochul declared $2.5 million in funding for fourteen new GTIU positions in the FY 2023 budget.

Read full story
1 comments
Buffalo, NY

Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach Bar

A shot of the entrance to Papi Grande's Beach Bar in downtown Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. In the dog days of summer there is nothing more satisfying than a day at the beach. Papi Grande’s beach bar right in the heart of Riverworks in downtown Buffalo, New York may be the next best thing in Western New York.

Read full story
3 comments

Sandwich Artistry Afoot at Carousal Bakery

A shot of the front of the Carousal Bakery stand at St. Lawrence Market in Toronto, Ontario.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The hustle and bustle of the marketplace is a veritable sensory feast, and one of the greatest markets of them all, is St. Lawrence Market in downtown Toronto, Ontario. Within the market’s walls, there is one shop that offers an iconic meal, alongside some of the most tantalizing baked goods and sandwiches money can buy.

Read full story

Twenty-One Counties Under New Draught Watch

A shot taken along the 90 in Chautauqua county, one of the twenty-one counties under the new drought watch.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, in conjunction with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies, today announced a drought watch for twenty-one New York counties through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Read full story
Orchard Park, NY

Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard Park

A shot of the crowd at Taste of Orchard Park 2022 food festival in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The 17th Annual Taste of Orchard Park returned to Main Street yesterday, bringing with it a massive turnout and even more tasty food for Western New Yorkers to dig into. The now-staple summer food festival of Orchard Park, New York saw even more in terms of music this year too, with multiple singers, musical groups, and dance troops all entertaining the crowds.

Read full story
Ontario, NY

Ever After Music Festival Returns to Ontario

DJ Rusko performs at the 2019 Ever After Music Festival.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For fans of electronic dance music, thumping bass, and the festival scene in Canada, look no further, because Ever After Music Festival is back with a resounding boom. After two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ever After Music Festival has returned to the festival circuit for what promises to be an amazing 2022 event this August 12-14th.

Read full story

SUNY and CUNY Colleges Receive $5 Million in Funding for Cannabis Credential Programs

A shot of the i90 just up the road from Erie County Community College in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently allocated $5 million in funding for the establishment of short-term cannabis industry credential programs at SUNY and CUNY community colleges with the goal of creating courses and programs for the growing legal cannabis sector.

Read full story
Boston, NY

Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the Southtowns

A shot of the front entrance of Nick Charlap's Ice Cream in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. When you think ice cream in Boston, New York, only one name comes to mind: Charlap’s. Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream has been the neighborhood ice cream parlor for decades and is still showcasing their innovation in flavor after all these years. Most recently, Charlap’s made headlines once more for their hot fudge sundae winning “Best Dessert” at the annual Taste of Buffalo food festival.

Read full story

Hochul Distributes $5.7 Million in COVID Relief for State Marine Industries

A shot of the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celoron, New York, a much-loved maritime and fishing destination.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently made $5.7 million in federal aid available through the Consolidated Appropriations Act to be distributed to New York's seafood, marine commercial, and fishing industries.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Summer Nights at the SC Lounge

A shot of the front entrance of the SC Lounge in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For a night in Kaisertown with some of the best bartenders and grill food together, the SC Lounge is the place to be. The Buffalo, New York mainstay has opened up its patio for summer and the crowds are coming back like wild. Hungry as ever for iconic Buffalo cuisine like wings, the smell in the air around the building is truly uplifting.

Read full story
1 comments

$255 Million in State Funding Prioritized for Critical Water Infrastructure Projects

A shot of Canalside in downtown Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made available $255 million for critical water infrastructure projects through New York State's Water Infrastructure Improvement, Intermunicipal Grant, and State Septic System Replacement programs.

Read full story
7 comments

Juicy Dumpling, A True Explosion of Flavor

A shot of the front entrance of Juicy Dumpling in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. One of the most revelatory food experiences one can have nowadays is the Shanghai-style dumpling. The craftsmanship, attention to detail, and the essence of savory flavor that encompass the experience is unbridled. For the longest time, these unique bites were impossible to find anywhere not along an ocean coast. However, Juicy Dumping, located in the Dragon City Mall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, has brought this unique delicacy inland at last.

Read full story
Cheektowaga, NY

Jim’s Restaurant Brings the Value and the Flavor

A shot of the front entrance of Jim's Restaurant in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. When it comes to amazing value for portions, Jim’s Restaurant just off the 90 in Cheektowaga, New York has it down to a science. Jim’s is famous for being one of the few 24-hour restaurants in South Buffalo, as well as for their amazing prices for big helpings of classic American food.

Read full story
5 comments

Hochul Announces Sponsors of Trailblazing Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund

A shot of vacant farmland, ideal for cannabis cultivation, just outside of Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently revealed the selection of Social Equity Impact Ventures, LLC, a minority-led investment group led by NBA Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Chris Webber and brand expert and entrepreneur Lavetta Willis, to sponsor and oversee the new $200 million New York Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund alongside a firm affiliated with Siebert Williams Shank (SWS), led by CEO Suzanne Shank and Chief Administrative Officer William Thompson.

Read full story
Williamsville, NY

Freshness You Can Taste at The Pita Place

A shot of the front entrance of The Pita Place in Williamsville, New YorkPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. For fresh Mediterranean wraps and salads, The Pita Place in Williamsville, New York is one of Western New York’s best kept secrets. Offering both traditional counter orders and some of the best value family meals to go, The Pita Place is also famous for their superbly crafted pita bread.

Read full story

State Assembly Passes Digital Fair Repair Act

A shot of powerlines along Chestnut Ridge Road in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The New York State Assembly recently passed the Digital Fair Repair Act, a law aimed at giving cell phone users and independently owned repair ships a bettered ability to repair and maintain computers, phones, and other personal electronic devices.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy