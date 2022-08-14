West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety Investments

A shot of the Powers Road 219 overpass in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, accompanied by West Seneca School District Superintendent Matthew Bystrak, West Seneca Teachers Union and Town Board member Joe Cantafio, and Orchard Park Central School District Superintendent David Lilleck, recently announced an investment of one millions dollars to improve the safety of the West Seneca and Orchard Park school districts.

“Today’s stop on my annual statewide tour allows me to focus on something that I know is on the hearts and minds of so many students, teachers and parents, and that is school safety,” remarked Heastie of the funding. “I am glad to be here today to join Assemblymember Burke in announcing this critical funding because there is nothing more important than the safety of our children.”

In total, nine schools from the West Seneca school district will receive the funding, as well as a total of six school from the Orchard Park district.

“Students and parents alike deserve the peace of mind that our schools are as safe as they can possibly be,” New York State Assemblymember Patrick Burke said of the funding. “This funding will go a long way in helping deliver that peace of mind, and I am incredibly thankful to the speaker for his support of this funding and for being here today to help us make this important announcement.”

The investment will primarily be used for camera security systems, bulletproof glass, and more entryway security.

“I am very pleased to hear that local Western New York schools were getting this boost in safety,” stated local Orchard Park resident Patty Dufantes. “Our children need to be protected in schools. No parent should ever have to get a phone call saying there was a mass shooting and their child is dead.”