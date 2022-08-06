Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach Bar

A shot of the entrance to Papi Grande's Beach Bar in downtown Buffalo, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

In the dog days of summer there is nothing more satisfying than a day at the beach. Papi Grande’s beach bar right in the heart of Riverworks in downtown Buffalo, New York may be the next best thing in Western New York.

A shot of the bar and waterfront tables at Papi Grande's Beach Bar. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The highlight of the menu is tacos, tacos, tacos. The birria taco in particular is a stunning little creation, featuring savory stewed beef, cilantro, onions, and shredded cheese on a street-style soft shell with the signature birria sauce for drizzling on the side. The harmony of flavors when sauce meets shell is a match made in heaven.

The birria taco from Papi Grande's Beach Bar. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

For a simpler fix, the gringo taco comes with beef, American cheese, lettuce, and chipotle ranch in a flour tortilla. For the Buffalo-fanatic, the stinger taco comes with hot chicken fingers, carne asada, shredded cheese, lettuce, and queso on a flour tortilla. Of course, you have to have your seafood tacos at a beach bar, and both the Cancun fish and Cancun shrimp come battered in a tangy mango pico de gallo and finished with a dab of topical crema for a real beach treat.

The gringo taco from Papi Grande's Beach Bar. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

While the salsa and queso were excellent, and extremely generous portion-wise, the nachos themselves were disappointing. Aside from the four or five whole chips spread out on top, most of the nachos underneath were broken, or crumbles from the bottom of the bag. Shortages of preferred product are one thing but serving crumbs while charging nachos at that price is not acceptable.

The nachos with queso and salsa from Papi Grande's Beach Bar. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

With the location being as new as it is, a few slip-ups are inevitable. Nonetheless, Papi Grande’s is a great night out spot otherwise. It has an exceptional bar, with a wide array of spirits on display and bartenders that are friendly and attentive. For a night out in the Riverworks area, make sure to stop at Papi Grande’s for a taste of the beach life.