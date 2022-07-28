Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard Park

A shot of the crowd at Taste of Orchard Park 2022 food festival in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The 17th Annual Taste of Orchard Park returned to Main Street yesterday, bringing with it a massive turnout and even more tasty food for Western New Yorkers to dig into. The now-staple summer food festival of Orchard Park, New York saw even more in terms of music this year too, with multiple singers, musical groups, and dance troops all entertaining the crowds.

A Board Above provided festivalgoers with some of the fanciest creations at Taste of Orchard Park like their dessert kabab, and summer favorite fruit kebabs, featuring blueberries, grapes, pineapple, strawberries, cantaloupe, and watermelon.

The fruit kebab from A Board Above. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant was back at the festival with their signature penne Bolognese and limoncello cookies. Their smash hit was their Italian sausage cacciatore, which was the perfect harmony of spicy and savory sweetness.

Buffalo Sports Garden had prime seating right at the front of the entry gates and brought all their best pub favorites. Their Diesel Jr. cheeseburger was a whopping creation of savory goodness, as was their hit mini shaved rib sandwich. Buffalo Sports Garden’s Cajun grilled wings were perfectly crispy too, grilled up just right to get that perfect char crunch.

The Cajun wings from Buffalo Sports Garden. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The Byrd House was back, featuring live music outside their storefront, and providing good vibes to all. Their bam bam shrimp were flying out the window, as were their own Cajun wings, which featured a dusted finish compared to Buffalo Sports Garden’s grilled wing. The Bavarian pretzel was a standout dish at the Byrd House for its massive size, and dual honey mustard and smoked cheese dipping sauces.

Rib-staple of Orchard Park, BW’s Smokin’ Barrels Barbecue, was on-site with their smoker filling the air with BBQ goodness. The BBQ ribs were sauced up just right, as was the succulent and smoky brisket taco. The jalapeno bombs were a festival favorite, featuring a halved jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese and a Vienna sausage and wrapped in bacon.

The jalapeno bombs from BW's Smokin' Barrel BBQ. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Dessert has never been sweeter at Taste of Orchard Park, with three different ice cream food trucks to choose from and The Bubble Bar portable wine bar for adults. The other major dessert contender: Kaylena Marie’s Bakery with their gigantic cinnamon rolls and scrumptious cookies in three different varieties.