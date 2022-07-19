SUNY and CUNY Colleges Receive $5 Million in Funding for Cannabis Credential Programs

A shot of the i90 just up the road from Erie County Community College in Buffalo, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently allocated $5 million in funding for the establishment of short-term cannabis industry credential programs at SUNY and CUNY community colleges with the goal of creating courses and programs for the growing legal cannabis sector.

"New York's new cannabis industry is creating exciting opportunities, and we will ensure that New Yorkers who want careers in this growing sector have the quality training they need to be successful," Hochul stated of the funding. "Diversity and inclusion are what makes New York's workforce a competitive, powerful asset, and we will continue to take concrete steps to help ensure everyone has the opportunity to participate in the cannabis industry."

The three SUNY campuses receiving a sum of $1 million each are Schenectady County Community College with partners Adirondack Community College, Columbia-Greene Community College, and Fulton-Montgomery Community College, Niagara County Community College with partners Erie Community College, Genesee Community College, and Jamestown Community College, and Orange County Community College with partners Dutchess Community College, Rockland Community College, Sullivan County Community College, Ulster County Community College, and Westchester Community College.

"I am thankful to Governor Hochul and our partners at SUNY and CUNY community colleges for developing programs that will help develop a diverse, equitable and accessible New York cannabis industry," remarked Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright of the funding. "As our cannabis industry grows, so does our need for skilled workers, and this is a wonderful way to create opportunities for New Yorkers."

The Borough of Manhattan Community College will receive $2 million as the lone CUNY recipient with partner Lehman College. The New York State Department of Labor and the Office of Cannabis Management will continue to support SUNY and CUNY throughout the process and will continue to uphold the social equity programs associated with legalized cannabis.

"By investing in quality accreditation programs on SUNY and CUNY campuses, we are empowering New Yorkers to achieve their career goals,” New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said of the funding. “This is a win for cannabis employers and a win for workers looking to move into in-demand careers with untapped potential in New York State."