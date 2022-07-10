Summer Nights at the SC Lounge

A shot of the front entrance of the SC Lounge in Buffalo, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

For a night in Kaisertown with some of the best bartenders and grill food together, the SC Lounge is the place to be. The Buffalo, New York mainstay has opened up its patio for summer and the crowds are coming back like wild. Hungry as ever for iconic Buffalo cuisine like wings, the smell in the air around the building is truly uplifting.

“The two things this place is known for doing great are wings and fries,” said local Buffalo resident Duane Woodward. “They get the wings nice and crispy, the sauce is on point, they know what they are doing. Then the fries are that same perfect level of crispy. I do not get fries most places, I always get them here, they are that good.”

The wings are superbly well done at SC Lounge and come in a variety of sauces. Alongside the classic hot, medium, mild, BBQ, and hot BBQ, SC Lounge offers these unique specialty sauces: raspberry BBQ, garlic parm, bourbon BBQ, char BBQ, honey mustard, and Cajun.

“They stepped up with the burgers too,” Woodward went on to say about SC Lounge. “The new wagyu meat is the bomb. They serve them up big and they are bursting with flavor. The deep-fried mac and cheeseburger is my favorite.”

The highlight of the grill menu is indeed the American Wagyu burgers. The classics and the Buffalo favorites alike all come with choice of cheese between American, Swiss, cheddar, and Velveeta, and are all amazing creations packed full of umami goodness. The Cazzy Double SC Crispy Chicken cheeseburger is a behemoth to try for those who are bringing their appetite. No matter the burger though, diners are sure to leave happy.