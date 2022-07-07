Juicy Dumpling, A True Explosion of Flavor

A shot of the front entrance of Juicy Dumpling in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

One of the most revelatory food experiences one can have nowadays is the Shanghai-style dumpling. The craftsmanship, attention to detail, and the essence of savory flavor that encompass the experience is unbridled. For the longest time, these unique bites were impossible to find anywhere not along an ocean coast. However, Juicy Dumping, located in the Dragon City Mall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, has brought this unique delicacy inland at last.

For those unfamiliar, the Shanghai-style dumpling is not found within soup like how your neighborhood Chinese restaurant places their dumplings but containing the rich and developed broth it is made with instead. The soup is poured in the dumpling and then it is wrapped so tightly that it contains the soup, alongside the key protein ingredient, continually cooking it after it is served.

The pan-fried soup dumplings with pork from Juicy Dumpling. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The late Anthony Bourdain said this of these kinds of dumplings: "As they're steamed, the delicious, delicious fat renders into a soup of the Gods, which then, if you're not careful, causes maximum facial damage — as it changes your life forever."

The specific dumplings Bourdain is referencing are in Los Angeles, California, at Din Tai Fung, and can indeed burn one’s mouth if ingested recklessly. The dumplings at Juicy Dumpling, however, do not immediately shoot boiling hot soup out at the diner. No, these dumplings are respectful, and demand a big bite to fully unleash their inner flavor (aka they are not boiling hot when served).

The pan-fried dumplings and buns are equally exceptional. They pop like snack food but fill like a sandwich or ramen dish. Attaining the perfect balance of salt, wrap, and broth like that is no easy feat, no matter the education level of the chef. This too is key to the genius of Juicy Dumpling.

A side shot of Juicy Dumpling restaurant in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The deep-fried realm of Juicy Dumpling emphasizes this fact further. If you do not try the dumplings, you absolutely must try the fried chicken. Served in portions of eight, the chicken is seasoned with cumin first and foremost, before the crispiness of the chicken takes over as the dominant flavor profile. These chicken nuggets will take your taste buds to an entirely different plane of existence.

To finish the meal, a deep-fried dough stick, or sesame seed ball, will cleanse the pallet. The sheer fluffiness of each is not only light and easy to pop in one’s mouth, but the crispy texture again delivers on every level. Anyone who doubts this claim, try these dumplings, you will never experience a pocket of flavor quite like it.