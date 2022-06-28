Hochul Announces Sponsors of Trailblazing Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kTFRT_0gNtJQEm00
A shot of vacant farmland, ideal for cannabis cultivation, just outside of Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently revealed the selection of Social Equity Impact Ventures, LLC, a minority-led investment group led by NBA Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Chris Webber and brand expert and entrepreneur Lavetta Willis, to sponsor and oversee the new $200 million New York Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund alongside a firm affiliated with Siebert Williams Shank (SWS), led by CEO Suzanne Shank and Chief Administrative Officer William Thompson.

"Today, New York takes an important step forward in creating jobs and opportunity for those who, historically, have been disproportionately targeted for cannabis infractions," Governor Hochul stated of the announcement "As we create a new industry in New York, I am proud to see real progress in addressing the economic needs of our future entrepreneurs."

The Social Equity Cannabis Fund, authorized within the 2022-2023 state budget to address the issue of social equity in legal cannabis, permits the state to invest in a private fund to finance and support one hundred and fifty new retail dispensaries across the state to be run by persons who have been negatively impacted by inequitable administration of previous marijuana laws.

"I'm incredibly honored to work with New York's esteemed officials to right the wrongs for individuals who were unjustly victimized by outdated cannabis policies,” noted NBA All-Star and Webber Wellness founder Chris Webber of the announcement. “New York's thoughtful and inclusive approach to establishing equity in the cannabis space and creating opportunities for those affected by the War on Drugs is truly unparalleled. Together, we look forward to starting the healing process within the community nationwide and it starts by giving aspiring entrepreneurs in this state the education, resources, and training to thrive in the cannabis sector. Our hope is that New York's holistic approach can be replicated in other markets and help accelerate the growth of underrepresented businesses across the country."

Additionally, the fund will assist those with a Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary License (CAURD) in meeting costs to establish their dispensary, including leasing costs, design-related costs, and construction.

"As the regulated, adult-use cannabis business sector grows, the right approach should include eliminating barriers for equitable participation in this multi-billion-dollar industry,” Suzanne Shank, CEO of Siebert Williams Shank & Co, said of the announcement. “The Cannabis Social Equity Investment Fund has been established as a key tool to help level the playing field during New York State's licensing and siting of cannabis retail dispensaries across the state. This regulatory design will help disadvantaged entrepreneurs to compete fairly."

A second cash award for construction and design services for the renovation of cannabis dispensing facilities is anticipated to be revealed later in July.

"It is incumbent upon us to create a socially responsible cannabis industry here in New York State that ensures jobs and opportunity for minorities who have long been subject to unfair enforcement when it comes to cannabis use," remarked Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado of the announcement. "Today's announcement will help ensure New York creates a fair and inclusive cannabis industry with equitable enforcement measures that provides equal opportunity to people of color."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Chris Webber# Legal Cannabis# Kathy Hochul# Social Equity# Social Equity Cannabis Fund

Comments / 0

Published by

I have worked as a professional journalist for over five years now, covering the arts, music, food, politics, and culture up and down both coasts of the United States. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

Buffalo, NY
1574 followers

More from J.M. Lesinski

Cheektowaga, NY

Jim’s Restaurant Brings the Value and the Flavor

A shot of the front entrance of Jim's Restaurant in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. When it comes to amazing value for portions, Jim’s Restaurant just off the 90 in Cheektowaga, New York has it down to a science. Jim’s is famous for being one of the few 24-hour restaurants in South Buffalo, as well as for their amazing prices for big helpings of classic American food.

Read full story
2 comments
Williamsville, NY

Freshness You Can Taste at The Pita Place

A shot of the front entrance of The Pita Place in Williamsville, New YorkPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. For fresh Mediterranean wraps and salads, The Pita Place in Williamsville, New York is one of Western New York’s best kept secrets. Offering both traditional counter orders and some of the best value family meals to go, The Pita Place is also famous for their superbly crafted pita bread.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

State Assembly Passes Digital Fair Repair Act

A shot of powerlines along Chestnut Ridge Road in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The New York State Assembly recently passed the Digital Fair Repair Act, a law aimed at giving cell phone users and independently owned repair ships a bettered ability to repair and maintain computers, phones, and other personal electronic devices.

Read full story
Boston, NY

The Best Breakfast at Three Girls Café

A shot of the front of Three Girls Café in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. There is a poetic comfort in breakfast joints that speaks to the heart of diners everywhere and keeps them coming back. The iconic breakfast diner every town has and loves immensely. Three Girls Café is the breakfast joint of Boston, New York and always serves up everything with a smile.

Read full story
1 comments

Hochul Signs Landmark Legislation Protecting Abortion and Reproductive Rights

A shot of a field in Upstate New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed a landmark package of legislation aimed at protecting reproductive healthcare providers and their patients. The legislation comes in anticipation of the final decision from the Supreme Court on nationwide access to abortion, which has yet to be determined.

Read full story
1 comments
Celoron, NY

Ribfest Returns with a Roar

Smokin' 45 performs Friday night at Ribfest 2022 in Celoron, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. After a two-year hiatus, beloved annual barbecue festival Ribfest has made a triumphant return to Celoron, New York for 2022. Featuring a number of award-winning barbecue stands from across the nation and an amazing local car show on Saturday, Ribfest was a veritable feast for the senses, all along the scenic lakeside of nearby Chautauqua Lake.

Read full story
3 comments
Buffalo, NY

Hochul Approves Extensive Legislative Package to Toughen Gun Laws

A shot of Delaware Avenue, just up the road from the Jefferson Avenue Tops in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made law an extensive legislative package aimed at strengthening New York state’s gun laws and closing strategic loopholes exposed in the recent mass shootings across the United States and at home in Buffalo.

Read full story
4 comments
Amherst, NY

The Fine Fusion Cuisine of Lime House

A shot of the front entrance of Lime House in Amherst, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The flavor combinations possible in fusion cuisine never cease to amaze and inspire. One local Amherst, New York restaurant, Lime House, has created a stunning fusion menu offering a wide variety of Burmese and Japanese delicacies.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, NY

New York State Living Donor Support Act Adopted by Assembly

A shot of the town of Boston, New York's emergency services station.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The New York State Assembly recently passed the New York State Living Donor Support Act, a bill aimed at encouraging individuals to participate in living organ donation with new educational initiatives and improved financial support.

Read full story
6 comments
Buffalo, NY

Summertime at Just Vino

A shot of the inside of Just Vino wine bar in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For a summer evening on the town, liquor may be quicker, but wine is always divine. One of Buffalo, New York’s hottest wine bars, Just Vino, is open for summer and has several amazing events lined up to enjoy alongside their ever-rotating selection of wine and food.

Read full story

State Senate Acts to Combat Opioid Crisis, Improve Treatment Programs

A shot of a local basketball court in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The New York State Senate recently passed a legislative package aimed at improving medical treatment options and programs for New Yorkers struggling with opioid and other substance use disorders.

Read full story
1 comments
Albany, NY

State Assembly Passes Adult Survivors Act

A shot of a bus stop along Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As questions continue to arise around the effectiveness of statutes of limitations, politicians in Albany are hard at work addressing the issue. The New York State Assembly recently passed the Adult Survivors Act, a new piece of legislation aimed at further aiding survivors of sexual crimes.

Read full story
2 comments
Buffalo, NY

The Fresh Blends of Mango Mango

A shot of the front entrance of Mango Mango inside Asia Food Market in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. One of the nation’s most innovative dessert chains has found a home for themselves right here in Western New York. Located inside Asia Food Market (AFM) on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Buffalo, New York, Mango Mango features unique frozen and sweet offerings like sago, assorted jellies, and mochi that cannot be found anywhere else.

Read full story

New Senate Bills Take Aim at Human Trafficking Industry

A shot of traffic along Hertel Avenue in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The New York State Senate has passed a new legislative package aimed at addressing the now-estimated one hundred-fifty-billion-dollar human trafficking industry. The bills are primarily directed towards major transportation hubs, where trafficking is most likely occurring, while also focusing on providing more public education on the matter and more resources for victims.

Read full story
1 comments
North Tonawanda, NY

Flavors of WNY 2 to Showcase Growing Legal Cannabis Industry

An official flyer for Flavors of WNY 2.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. One of the most anticipated events of the summer, The Flavors of WNY 2, will take place this Saturday, May 21 from eleven in the morning until five in the evening. For those twenty-one and over with valid ID who wish to explore the new Western New York legal cannabis industry, Flavors of WNY 2 will present a wide variety of products and items sure to entice visitors from all over.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Hochul Allocates Funds for Victims in Wake of Tops Shooting

A shot of downtown Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As the Buffalo, New York community recovers from the shocking shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has made available $2.8 million in federal and state funding to provide aid for victims and families effected by the tragedy.

Read full story
1 comments
Depew, NY

Sweet Treats Aplenty at Green Acres Ice Cream

A shot of the sign and front of Green Acres Ice Cream in Depew, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. With summer’s return, the tradition of ice cream on a hot, sunny day returns with it. Green Acres, one of Depew, New York’s ice cream institutions, is back open for the summer and filled to the brim with unique ice cream and frozen offerings for every member of the family.

Read full story

New Watchdog Bureau to Keep Eye on Pharmacy Industry, Prescription Costs

A shot of a medical building along Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently celebrated the creation of the Department of Financial Services' Pharmacy Benefits Bureau, whose purpose will be to supervise and provide licensing to Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) and observe the impact and cost of health care on consumers.

Read full story
1 comments
Tonawanda, NY

Plant it Express Opens Tonawanda Storefront

A shot of the interior and displays at Her Seed Bank/Plant it Express in Tonawanda, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As summer fills the air with warmth, one of Western New York’s hottest up and coming seed banks has opened their first location right in the heart of Main Street Tonawanda. Her Seed Bank, part of Plant it Express, opened their doors just last week on the second floor of 60 Main Street, and have already been seeing success with the move.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy