Hochul Announces Sponsors of Trailblazing Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund

A shot of vacant farmland, ideal for cannabis cultivation, just outside of Buffalo, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently revealed the selection of Social Equity Impact Ventures, LLC, a minority-led investment group led by NBA Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Chris Webber and brand expert and entrepreneur Lavetta Willis, to sponsor and oversee the new $200 million New York Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund alongside a firm affiliated with Siebert Williams Shank (SWS), led by CEO Suzanne Shank and Chief Administrative Officer William Thompson.

"Today, New York takes an important step forward in creating jobs and opportunity for those who, historically, have been disproportionately targeted for cannabis infractions," Governor Hochul stated of the announcement "As we create a new industry in New York, I am proud to see real progress in addressing the economic needs of our future entrepreneurs."

The Social Equity Cannabis Fund, authorized within the 2022-2023 state budget to address the issue of social equity in legal cannabis, permits the state to invest in a private fund to finance and support one hundred and fifty new retail dispensaries across the state to be run by persons who have been negatively impacted by inequitable administration of previous marijuana laws.

"I'm incredibly honored to work with New York's esteemed officials to right the wrongs for individuals who were unjustly victimized by outdated cannabis policies,” noted NBA All-Star and Webber Wellness founder Chris Webber of the announcement. “New York's thoughtful and inclusive approach to establishing equity in the cannabis space and creating opportunities for those affected by the War on Drugs is truly unparalleled. Together, we look forward to starting the healing process within the community nationwide and it starts by giving aspiring entrepreneurs in this state the education, resources, and training to thrive in the cannabis sector. Our hope is that New York's holistic approach can be replicated in other markets and help accelerate the growth of underrepresented businesses across the country."

Additionally, the fund will assist those with a Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary License (CAURD) in meeting costs to establish their dispensary, including leasing costs, design-related costs, and construction.

"As the regulated, adult-use cannabis business sector grows, the right approach should include eliminating barriers for equitable participation in this multi-billion-dollar industry,” Suzanne Shank, CEO of Siebert Williams Shank & Co, said of the announcement. “The Cannabis Social Equity Investment Fund has been established as a key tool to help level the playing field during New York State's licensing and siting of cannabis retail dispensaries across the state. This regulatory design will help disadvantaged entrepreneurs to compete fairly."

A second cash award for construction and design services for the renovation of cannabis dispensing facilities is anticipated to be revealed later in July.

"It is incumbent upon us to create a socially responsible cannabis industry here in New York State that ensures jobs and opportunity for minorities who have long been subject to unfair enforcement when it comes to cannabis use," remarked Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado of the announcement. "Today's announcement will help ensure New York creates a fair and inclusive cannabis industry with equitable enforcement measures that provides equal opportunity to people of color."