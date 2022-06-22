Freshness You Can Taste at The Pita Place

A shot of the front entrance of The Pita Place in Williamsville, New York Photo by J.M. Lesinski

For fresh Mediterranean wraps and salads, The Pita Place in Williamsville, New York is one of Western New York’s best kept secrets. Offering both traditional counter orders and some of the best value family meals to go, The Pita Place is also famous for their superbly crafted pita bread.

The traditional pita used in Pita Place’s wraps is the perfect texture and balance of flavors and is one hundred percent vegan. Each pita also comes with the full assortment of Eli’s Veggie Mix: cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, and parsley, unless otherwise specified on the menu.

The shawarma wrap comes in chicken or beef with the meat seasoned and cut from their iconic vertical broiler. Chicken comes with a garlic aioli, pickles, and fries, while the beef comes with a tahini sauce and pickles. The blend of flavors in the shawarma is incredible and bursting with the freshness of the vegetables.

The chicken shawarma wrap from The Pita Place. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The falafel, in either the salad or wrap, is a must-try at Pita Place too. The crunch of the chickpea batter and the herby goodness taste is a match made in heaven with the robust flavor of the tahini sauce.

The kebab wraps highlight three marinated grilled skewered meats – chicken, beef, or lamb. The tenderness in the meats is downright mouth-watering, while the spices are a perfect harmony with that of the pita. The chicken kebab wraps feature garlic aioli and pickles, while the beef and lamb come with hummus and pickles.

The chicken kebab wrap from The Pita Place. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Perhaps the best kept secret at Pita Place is their meat and spinach pies. The meat pie is a classic, featuring a blend of ground beef sauteed with tomatoes, onions, and spices all inside a hearty pie crust. The spinach pie is vegan, equal parts crispy and hearty, and comes with spinach, onions, and a unique blend of spices for the perfect finish.