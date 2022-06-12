Ribfest Returns with a Roar

Smokin' 45 performs Friday night at Ribfest 2022 in Celoron, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

After a two-year hiatus, beloved annual barbecue festival Ribfest has made a triumphant return to Celoron, New York for 2022. Featuring a number of award-winning barbecue stands from across the nation and an amazing local car show on Saturday, Ribfest was a veritable feast for the senses, all along the scenic lakeside of nearby Chautauqua Lake.

A shot of the car show at Ribfest 2022 in Celoron, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

“There were so many people here this year,” said local Jamestown resident Clifford McGraw. “I saw license plates from at least a dozen different states.”

A shot of Porky Chick's BBQ stand at Ribfest 2022 in Celoron, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Returning to Ribfest this year were festival icons After Hours BBQ from Orrville, Ohio and Pigfoot BBQ from Mentor, Ohio, alongside several returning clothes and home goods vendors. Newcomers to Ribfest 2022 included Porky Chicks BBQ from Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Austin’s Texas Lightning BBQ from Chicago, Illinois.

The Big Porky from Porky Chick's BBQ. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

“I was a little bummed that Sergeant Oink’s was not here this year,” McGraw also noted. “They did not come back, but man all the new ones had some fire barbecue.”

A shot of Austin's Texas Lightning BBQ at Ribfest 2022 in Celoron, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Each night of Ribfest, different music acts also took the stage to play a variety of musical genres throughout the weekend. Local band Smokin’ 45 took the stage Friday night to a massive crowd, playing a blend of country and rock classics. The crowd went absolutely wild for their cover of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.”

Two ribs and a brisket sandwich from Austin's Texas Lightning BBQ. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

“It’s great to have the Celeron Ribfest back and great to be performing again!” said Smokin’ 45 guitarist Michael Key. “It was long overdue. Everyone had a great time, and it just feels great to be back!”

A shot of the children's train ride going towards the bandstand at Ribfest 2022. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The weekend was full of fun for families too as train rides in a modified golf cart ferried kids around festival. Bounce houses of all kinds were on-site too, while adults had their fun of games and prizes too with Ziebart of Jamestown giving away car detailing coupons and offers.