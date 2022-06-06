The Fine Fusion Cuisine of Lime House

A shot of the front entrance of Lime House in Amherst, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The flavor combinations possible in fusion cuisine never cease to amaze and inspire. One local Amherst, New York restaurant, Lime House, has created a stunning fusion menu offering a wide variety of Burmese and Japanese delicacies.

For appetizers, everything is fresh and very accessible to familiar and new pallets alike. Samosas in potato or onion are exceptional creations, as are the spring rolls and dumplings. The tempura shrimp are a personal favorite, very crisp and light, while the Burmese chicken wings are an amazing fusion appetizer too.

The specialty sushi rolls are incredible, really highlighting innovation and unique flavor combinations. The miso caramel crab is a perfect example of this, featuring crab, cream cheese, and avocado in a deep-friend tempura sushi roll, topped with scallions, crunch, and a tantalizingly smooth miso caramel sauce.

Another must-try pair of rolls are the Hello Coco with shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with jumbo shrimp, toasted coconut flakes, mango sauce, and a spicy basil sauce, and the Tiger in Grass, which highlights fresh tempura shrimp and cucumber within, and is finished with scallions, crunch, and a tangy teriyaki glaze.

The curry options are Lime House are another phenomenal eat for fans of spice, as are the spicy vegetable and miso ramens. The duck ramen is superb, featuring a miso and sesame oil base, onions, roasted duck, bean sprouts, scallions, sweet rice wine, garlic, carrots, corn, bamboo shoots, and an egg to top it off.

Unique to Lime House, the Kat Kyay Kite is a flat rice noodle offering that packs in a whole lot of heat. Available in chicken, beef, shrimp, or duck (for a little extra), the Kay Kyay Kite comes with assorted vegetables that compliment the noodles perfectly. The spice hits hard but the harmony of it with the ingredients is truly a match made in heaven.