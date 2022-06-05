New York State Living Donor Support Act Adopted by Assembly

A shot of the town of Boston, New York's emergency services station. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The New York State Assembly recently passed the New York State Living Donor Support Act, a bill aimed at encouraging individuals to participate in living organ donation with new educational initiatives and improved financial support.

“New York must do more to encourage and support lifesaving living organ donation,” stated New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie of the New York State Living Donor Support Act. “We rank abysmally low compared to the rest of the country, and I am proud to see this legislation passed by the Legislature to help ensure that we are doing everything in our power to save lives of individuals on transplant waiting lists.”

The bill would provide residents in New York state who make a living donation reimbursement for certain expenses, including lost wages, childcare, travel, lodging, or any other medical or financial expenses incurred by being a living donor.

“New York faces an organ shortage for transplants. We should support and protect those who choose to be a living donor by making sure they are covered for health care costs and lost wages,” Health Committee Chair Richard N. Gottfried remarked of the New York State Living Donor Support Act. “I’m delighted this life saving bill has passed both houses. I thank the organ donation advocates, Speaker Heastie, and Senate sponsor Gustavo Rivera for their efforts moving this forward, and urge Governor Hochul to sign the bill into law.”

Additionally, the bill would improve patient education on living donations via primary care physicians and nephrologists alike. Currently, many New Yorkers consider donating organs while still alive too risky, when in fact the risk is actually much lower than they believe thanks to modern medicine.