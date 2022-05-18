Hochul Allocates Funds for Victims in Wake of Tops Shooting

A shot of downtown Buffalo, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

As the Buffalo, New York community recovers from the shocking shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has made available $2.8 million in federal and state funding to provide aid for victims and families effected by the tragedy.

"The past 24 hours have been traumatizing for New Yorkers, and my administration will spare no effort to ensure the victims of this act of terrorism by a white supremacist are receiving all the resources and support they need," Hochul remarked. "The entire world is watching how we will come together as New Yorkers to overcome this unthinkable tragedy. Buffalo, my hometown, is the City of Good Neighbors and New York State will be good neighbors for them."

The New York State Office of Victim Services (OVS), using funding from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services and Community Violence Intervention Act, will be disbursing the funds. OVS will be in Buffalo throughout the week to help victims.

“Everyone in Buffalo has been impacted by this awful atrocity,” said Williamsville resident Jordan Kennedy in the aftermath of the shooting. “It is just vile and sickening. I know so many people who are afraid to just go out and go shopping now.”

Hochul also recently announced a partnership with Lyft and Uber to provide transportation for Buffalonians trapped in the food desert where the shooting occurred. Riders in the zip codes 14208 and 14209 can use the code ‘BuffaloLyftUp’ for up to $25 off in the Lyft app and Uber riders can use the code ‘SHOPBUF’ for up to $20 off.