Sweet Treats Aplenty at Green Acres Ice Cream

A shot of the sign and front of Green Acres Ice Cream in Depew, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

With summer’s return, the tradition of ice cream on a hot, sunny day returns with it. Green Acres, one of Depew, New York’s ice cream institutions, is back open for the summer and filled to the brim with unique ice cream and frozen offerings for every member of the family.

One of the highlights on the menu for certain are the milkshakes. The loganberry milkshake is a Western New York icon with its sweet berry flavors and rich creamy texture. The peanut butter banana is another must-try, highlighting the harmony of the two flavors amazingly.

“I love the fact they have a driving range and ice cream together,” said local Depew resident Ken Bush. “There is nothing more satisfying than a nice cold beverage or ice cream cone after working up a sweat in the summer heat driving some dingers.”

There are a number of awesome specialty sundaes that are perfect to cap off a day at the attached driving range. The hot fudge pumpkin pie is a flavor match that really stands out for its blend of spice and savory. Other must-tries include the peanut butter and jelly, cinnamon swirl, and chocolate chip cookie dough.

Another unique offering at Green Acres is the dog friendly Dogsters frozen ice cream treats. Available in Nutly Cheese flavor, they are the perfect treat for dogs and have no added sugar or artificial flavors.

“One of my absolute favorite things about Green Acres is the Dogsters treats,” local Depew resident Karen Bush remarked. “I love that they have a frozen dog treat on the market. I love bringing my dog, Toady, with me everywhere I go. We come down here a few times a week for walks and I usually cannot help myself with ice cream, so I love that Toady gets some too!”

For fans of simple cones, Green Acres has Perry’s for hard ice cream, debuting the new flavor “Blue Moon” in conjunction with their reopening for this season. Indeed, nothing beats the summer heat quite like ice cream.