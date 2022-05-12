Tonawanda, NY

Plant it Express Opens Tonawanda Storefront

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FG3I_0fb0ecOC00
A shot of the interior and displays at Her Seed Bank/Plant it Express in Tonawanda, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

As summer fills the air with warmth, one of Western New York’s hottest up and coming seed banks has opened their first location right in the heart of Main Street Tonawanda. Her Seed Bank, part of Plant it Express, opened their doors just last week on the second floor of 60 Main Street, and have already been seeing success with the move.

“We are super excited to have made the move here,” said Rachel Bell, co-owner of Her Seed Bank. “Everything is very central, and we have the ability and storage space to sell more products now. We still attend the local pop-up events and festivals across New York too, so it is nice having a place to store extra gear from those if need be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34A3A8_0fb0ecOC00
A shot of the exterior of 60 Main Street. Plant it Express is located on the 2nd Floor of the building.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The new space has cleared the way for a variety of new companion seeds, as well as some entirely new products like the Pot for Pot all-in-one plant kits, a simple solution for those who want to give cannabis home cultivation a try.

“One of our newest products is the Bentley Seed Co. brand flower seeds,” Bell went on to say. “There are dozens to choose from and they are all only two dollars a pack. We have vegetables coming in soon too. Then, we also have our new plant kits, which are great for beginners who just need a basic growing set-up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2soLnQ_0fb0ecOC00
A shot of the desk at Plant it Express.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

As legal cannabis enters its second year in New York state, the move to a storefront comes with fewer challenges and more curious individuals. The onset of cannabis pop-up events in the earlier throes of legalization and networking through digital mediums like Instagram has allowed Plant it Express to hit the ground running and start planning for the summer that much sooner.

“One of the things we are most excited about is the return of Canalfest this summer,” also noted Bell. “Everybody always loves it and turns out. Having already seen a bit of foot traffic and knowing how busy it gets, we are sure Canalfest and all the music downtown this summer is going to draw in more people and be great for business.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MQyZ_0fb0ecOC00
A sign guides shoppers to the new storefront location of Plant it Express.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

As if all this is not enough, Plant it Express also already has plans to open a sister store at Gail’s Tobacco and Gas Outlet, located at 2273 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, New York 14132. Though no date has been confirmed, the process is already underway.

“We have another sister shop opening up in Sanborn too,” Bell stated of the future in closing. “Once we are a bit more established, we want to set up a social equity teaching program. Basically, we want to educate individuals on cannabis policy, regulations, etc. to empower them and enable them to start a business like we did.”

For contact, the phone number for Her Seed Bank is 716-622-2825, or just follow Plant it Express on Instagram.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Plant it Express# Her Seed Bank# Gails Tobacco and Gas Outlet# Legal Cannabis# Home Cultivation

Comments / 1

Published by

I have worked as a professional journalist for over five years now, covering the arts, music, food, politics, and culture up and down both coasts of the United States. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

Buffalo, NY
1420 followers

More from J.M. Lesinski

New Watchdog Bureau to Keep Eye on Pharmacy Industry, Prescription Costs

A shot of a medical building along Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently celebrated the creation of the Department of Financial Services' Pharmacy Benefits Bureau, whose purpose will be to supervise and provide licensing to Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) and observe the impact and cost of health care on consumers.

Read full story
1 comments

State Assembly Passes Disabilities Awareness Day Legislative Package

A shot of paths in Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The New York State Assembly recently passed a legislative package aimed at improving the lives of New Yorkers with disabilities in observance of Legislative Disabilities Awareness Day.

Read full story
Lewiston, NY

A World of Taste at The Griffon House

A shot of The Griffon House restaurant in Lewiston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Innovation and a world of abundant flavors have found a home in Lewiston, New York at The Griffon House restaurant. With their iconic trio of towering beer taps along the bar, the warm ambience of a traditional pub welcomes one directly through the doors, and into a world of mouth-watering aromas.

Read full story

$11 Million from State Budget Gives Boost to Healthy Families New York Program

A shot of the Highmark building in downtown Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently celebrated the allocation of $11 million in funding from the New York State Budget for the Healthy Families New York program across several state counties. The program, which is run by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, promotes prenatal care, helps with birth outcomes, and fosters positive growth between parents and children.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

A Little Bit of Everything at Alton’s

A shot of Alton's Restaurant on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. A restaurant being open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals is no small feat. Making the food delicious and memorable each visit is even harder, but one Buffalo eatery has done just that. Alton’s Restaurant thrives at all three daily meals, at not only one, but both of their Western New York locations in Elma and Cheektowaga, New York.

Read full story
Lewiston, NY

State Assembly Passes Earth Day Legislative Package

A shot of the Queenston-Lewiston bridge over the Niagara River in Lewiston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The New York State Assembly recently announced the passage of a legislative package coinciding with the 52nd Earth Day that primarily aids in conservation efforts, the fight against climate change, and the protection of New York state’s environment.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

The Fine Details of Trattoria Aroma

A shot of the front of Trattoria Aroma in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For authentic, to the letter Italian cuisine, Trattoria Aroma Restaurant and Wine Bar is one of the absolute best in Western New York. The iconic Buffalo, New York restaurant has always been known for attention to detail, as well as the most flavorful of dinners.

Read full story
1 comments
Marcy, NY

Hochul Celebrates Grand Opening of $1 Billon Wolfspeed Facility in Mohawk Valley

The grand opening of the new Wolfspeed Facility in New York's Mohawk Valley.Photo courtesy of New York State Governor's Office. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently celebrated the grand opening of the brand new Wolfspeed 200mm silicon carbide fabrication facility at the Marcy Nanocenter on the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute campus in Marcy, New York.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Fry Cakes of Every Taste at Paula’s Donuts

A half dozen donuts from Paula's Donuts in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For innovative donuts and amazing spins on all the classics, Western New Yorkers know to go to Paula’s. With multiple locations throughout Buffalo, New York, Paula’s Donuts is a household name to just about everyone in the North and South towns.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York State Assembly Approves, Highlights Key Takeaways of 2022 SFY Budget

A shot of Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The New York State Assembly recently approved the Enacted State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2022-23 Budget, noting particularly on funding in areas of school aid, affordable housing, and economic development.

Read full story
2 comments
Basom, NY

Buzzed Bunny Event Celebrates Spring into Second Year of Legal Cannabis

A shot of the indoor crowd and tables at Buzzed Bunny in Basom, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As cannabis legalization in New York continues forward, so does the celebration of cannabis enthusiasts’ trademark holiday, 4/20. This year, going into the second year of legal cannabis in New York state, a gathering of epic proportions celebrating the holiday in Basom, New York, called Buzzed Bunny commemorated the strides legal cannabis has been making and then some.

Read full story

Hochul Celebrates Purchase of Rensselaer Plateau as Part of Earth Week

A shot of the Rensselaer Plateau.Photo Courtesy of Nate Simms. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled the acquisition and now permanent protection of roughly 1,175 acres of forested lands connecting the town of Grafton, New York, with the Pittstown State Forest on the Rensselaer Plateau, as part of New York state’s Earth Week celebration.

Read full story

First of Many Adult-Use Cannabis Conditional Cultivation Licenses Issued

A shot of Cherry Sunset, a cultivar of cannabis indica from a New York state dispensary.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The first 52 adult-use conditional cannabis cultivator licenses were recently approved by the New York State Cannabis Control Board, marking significant progress in the state’s cannabis legalization efforts.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Wing Kings, Bold and True

A shot of the front entrance of Wing Kings in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. To open a restaurant called Wing Kings in Buffalo, New York is a bold move, no matter how you slice it. Buffalo Wing Kings, located on Elmwood Avenue in the heart of Buffalo, has certainly earned their name though, through their amazingly crispy wings and quite possibly the best variety of both classic and new innovations in sauces.

Read full story
5 comments

New York State’s Electronic Power Prowess to be Featured at New York International Auto Show

A shot of several skyscrapers at night in Manhattan, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the inclusion of New York State’s electric vehicle programs and an EV test track powered by the New York Power Authority's EVolve NY high-speed chargers at the New York International Auto Show opening at the Javits Center in Manhattan, New York starting on Friday, April 15.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

First Annual WNY Spring Fling Craft and Small Business Expo Debuts Saturday

A flyer for the upcoming WNY Spring Fling and Small Business Expo this Saturday in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. With the weather changing across Buffalo, New York, thoughts of spring and a renewed sense of energy and purpose are motivating small businesses for a major upcoming event. The Western New York Spring Fling Craft and Small Business Expo will take place Saturday, April 16 from nine in the morning to six in the evening at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, located at 153 Franklin Street in downtown Buffalo, New York.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Hochul Awards $62.4 Million for Bettered Emergency Communications Infrastructure

A traffic sign guides commuters with downtown Buffalo, New York in the background.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made available $62.4 million in funding to assist county-level endeavors that will be strengthening emergency communications and interoperability features of infrastructure utilized by first responders.

Read full story
Cheektowaga, NY

Dinner and a Show at Bobby J's Italian American Grille

A shot of the front of Bobby J's Italian American Grille in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. There is no shortage of amazing Italian food in Western New York, but one of the absolute best is Bobby J’s Italian American Grille. Located in Cheektowaga, New York, Bobby J’s is also known for their dinner theater, the perfect accompaniment to any fine dining outing.

Read full story

State Assembly Passes Legislation to Better Childcare Access, Affordability

A shot of Bailey Avenue in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The New York State Assembly recently passed two legislative bills aimed at making childcare more affordable and accessible for families across New York state.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy