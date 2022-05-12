Plant it Express Opens Tonawanda Storefront

A shot of the interior and displays at Her Seed Bank/Plant it Express in Tonawanda, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

As summer fills the air with warmth, one of Western New York’s hottest up and coming seed banks has opened their first location right in the heart of Main Street Tonawanda. Her Seed Bank, part of Plant it Express, opened their doors just last week on the second floor of 60 Main Street, and have already been seeing success with the move.

“We are super excited to have made the move here,” said Rachel Bell, co-owner of Her Seed Bank. “Everything is very central, and we have the ability and storage space to sell more products now. We still attend the local pop-up events and festivals across New York too, so it is nice having a place to store extra gear from those if need be.”

A shot of the exterior of 60 Main Street. Plant it Express is located on the 2nd Floor of the building. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The new space has cleared the way for a variety of new companion seeds, as well as some entirely new products like the Pot for Pot all-in-one plant kits, a simple solution for those who want to give cannabis home cultivation a try.

“One of our newest products is the Bentley Seed Co. brand flower seeds,” Bell went on to say. “There are dozens to choose from and they are all only two dollars a pack. We have vegetables coming in soon too. Then, we also have our new plant kits, which are great for beginners who just need a basic growing set-up.”

A shot of the desk at Plant it Express. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

As legal cannabis enters its second year in New York state, the move to a storefront comes with fewer challenges and more curious individuals. The onset of cannabis pop-up events in the earlier throes of legalization and networking through digital mediums like Instagram has allowed Plant it Express to hit the ground running and start planning for the summer that much sooner.

“One of the things we are most excited about is the return of Canalfest this summer,” also noted Bell. “Everybody always loves it and turns out. Having already seen a bit of foot traffic and knowing how busy it gets, we are sure Canalfest and all the music downtown this summer is going to draw in more people and be great for business.”

A sign guides shoppers to the new storefront location of Plant it Express. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

As if all this is not enough, Plant it Express also already has plans to open a sister store at Gail’s Tobacco and Gas Outlet, located at 2273 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, New York 14132. Though no date has been confirmed, the process is already underway.

“We have another sister shop opening up in Sanborn too,” Bell stated of the future in closing. “Once we are a bit more established, we want to set up a social equity teaching program. Basically, we want to educate individuals on cannabis policy, regulations, etc. to empower them and enable them to start a business like we did.”

For contact, the phone number for Her Seed Bank is 716-622-2825, or just follow Plant it Express on Instagram.