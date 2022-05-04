A Little Bit of Everything at Alton’s

A shot of Alton's Restaurant on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

A restaurant being open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals is no small feat. Making the food delicious and memorable each visit is even harder, but one Buffalo eatery has done just that. Alton’s Restaurant thrives at all three daily meals, at not only one, but both of their Western New York locations in Elma and Cheektowaga, New York.

The Greek platters are an amazing lunch option that each comes with a Greek salad and pita. The open chicken souvlaki is a favorite, featuring Alton’s special dill dipping sauce to complement the herby goodness of the chicken. The open pork is a newer platter served with tzatziki sauce like the open gyro. For fans of traditional Greek cuisine, the open spanakopita is a must-try.

Alton’s does an excellent melt for lunch-lovers who need some gooey cheesy goodness in their life. The patty melt on rye is simply amazing, as are the chicken souvlaki, buffalo chicken finger, and country melts. The standout is the NY Style Reuben though, featuring tender corned beef, tangy sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and a special house dressing on rye.

Dinners are hearty and sure to fill one up. The chicken and biscuits are a classic at Alton’s, featuring sauteed chicken breasts with a roasted chicken gravy, mashed potatoes, and fresh garden vegetables alongside the flakiest of biscuits. Another favorite, the chicken chardonnay comes with sauteed artichokes, sundried tomatoes, fresh spinach, and sauteed chicken breast amid a zingy Chardonnay wine cream sauce.

The Greek dinners and seafood specialties are all excellent offerings too, albeit a bit more on the pricy side for some. The Bourbon Street Salmon is a highlight, featuring a uniquely tangy and wholesome bourbon mustard glaze. Fridays only, Alton’s also does a battered haddock fish fry that is a must-try for any first-time diner.