Hochul Celebrates Grand Opening of $1 Billon Wolfspeed Facility in Mohawk Valley

The grand opening of the new Wolfspeed Facility in New York's Mohawk Valley. Photo courtesy of New York State Governor's Office.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently celebrated the grand opening of the brand new Wolfspeed 200mm silicon carbide fabrication facility at the Marcy Nanocenter on the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute campus in Marcy, New York.

"By cutting the ribbon on this new chip fabrication facility, we are making good on the promise of being the most business-friendly and worker-friendly state in the nation, while cementing New York as the national hub for semiconductor production," Hochul remarked of the opening. "Employers in cutting-edge industries like Wolfspeed will power the future of New York by bringing good paying jobs and educational opportunities to communities like this one, right here in Marcy. My administration is pulling out all the stops to position emerging industries for success in our state, and I thank Wolfspeed for this public-private partnership."

Wolfspeed promises to create over six hundred new jobs in the facility in their first eight years of operation, in addition to offering numerous research and internship positions at the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute for students in attendance.

"Our strategic expansion to the Mohawk Valley is the next chapter in Wolfspeed's exciting story,” stated Chief Executive Officer of Wolfspeed Gregg Lowe of the opening. “The need for silicon carbide is tremendous as we look toward a technological future primed for energy efficiency and sustainability. We are very fortunate to have landed in the Mohawk Valley Region - a place that is rich in talent, drive, and promise for the future."