Buffalo, NY

Fry Cakes of Every Taste at Paula’s Donuts

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K98eV_0fJpZjaq00
A half dozen donuts from Paula's Donuts in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

For innovative donuts and amazing spins on all the classics, Western New Yorkers know to go to Paula’s. With multiple locations throughout Buffalo, New York, Paula’s Donuts is a household name to just about everyone in the North and South towns.

The peanut sticks and peanut round donuts are really what put Paula’s Donuts on the map, with numerous wins at Taste of Buffalo over the years to prove it. The peanuts have a sugary sweet crispness to them, the texture is the perfect balance to the dough, they are really one of a kind.

The cannoli donuts, powdered donuts filled with sweet cannoli filling, have become incredibly popular over the years too. These particular donuts require refrigeration, just like regular cannoli, and will definitely fill one up in a few bites or after just one.

The headlight, a yeast donut with chocolate frosting on the edge and angel cream on top, is another creation unique to Paula’s that is not really available at other Western New York donut shoppes. The mix of heavy angel cream with a hint of chocolate is the perfect blend of richness.

“I personally am a huge fan of the headlight when they have it out,” said local Buffalo donut fan Paul Oberland. “With filled donuts, you never know where the filling will shoot out from. This thing is stacked so high and neat on the outside, its like eating a present.”

Pretty much any of Paula’s glazed donuts are sure to please, with a glaze that is not too sticky on the fingers and adds the perfect punch of sweetness to any donut. The sour cream is one of the best in the area, as is the cherry, which has a bubbly soda kick to it. The apple crisp is a must-try for any first timers too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3DnZ_0fJpZjaq00
The top of a Paula's Donuts take out box.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

For coffee-lovers, Paula’s has excellent coffee to go with any of their amazing fry cakes. The fruit smoothies are great for fans of chilled drinks, available in strawberry and strawberry banana. Paula’s usually always have specials too, so check in daily to see what is new and available.

