Caribbean Experience Brings Tropical Cuisine Northwards

A shot of the front of Caribbean Experience restaurant in Buffalo, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Bringing the cuisine of the tropics up to Buffalo, New York is no easy feat, but one local restaurant is proving otherwise. Caribbean Experience over on Bailey Avenue has a unique vibe and feel all its own, accompanying some of the best Jamaican food in the Western New York area.

Each dinner is an iconic offering all its own, exemplifying the flavor and style of Caribbean cuisine, all while making the smaller menu an easy task for any newcomers. All dinners automatically come served with Jamaican rice, peas, and assorted vegetables.

The Jamaican curried goat is a specialty for absolute certain, as the complexity of the curry blends fabulously with the texture of the goat and peppers. The curried chicken has a similar effect and really delivers on the spice level too.

For a taste of something truly Jamaican, the Montego Bay escovitch is a must-try. Go ahead and try googling “escovitch,” the top response is a map of Montego Bay, Jamaica, where the fish originates. The oxtails are an amazing blend of sugary and savory, with a sauce that one could practically drink it is so good, for another unique island flavor.

The brown stew chicken is similar to the curry in spice and presentation, with a more gravy-like sauce accompaniment. The visual appeal of the brown chicken stew is spot on, a notable feature for a dish that is hard to make look pretty.

No Caribbean menu is complete without jerk chicken, and Caribbean Experience’s jerk is downright amazing. The spice and touch of sweet in the tenderest of chicken cuts really makes this dish pop. Do not forget dessert too! The Jamaican-style carrot cake is one-of-a-kind.