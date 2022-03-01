Healthy Meets Tasty at Welbeze Juice and Eatery

A shot of Welbeze Juice and Eatery in Depew, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Keeping a healthy diet has never been more important and finding healthy things one likes is even more of a challenge sometimes. Luckily for Western New Yorkers in Depew, New York, there is Welbeze Juice and Eatery. With another location right in the heart of downtown Buffalo, Welbeze produces some of the area’s tastiest health food, smoothies, and just about everything nutritious.

The Bloody Apple smoothie from Welbeze Juice and Eatery. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Smoothies are a must-try at Welbeze. The Bloody Apple smoothie is one of the flagship products from Welbeze for two reasons: the beet juice and the visual appeal. Beets are healthy, but a little bitter by themselves. Featuring a blend of apple juice, lemon, cherries, raspberries, strawberries, and beet juice, the blood red color of the smoothie looks like a ruby in bright light and the taste is both smooth and tangy, masking the bitterness of the beet juice splendidly.

The Code Blue is another excellent smoothie to try, featuring apple juice, blueberries, yogurt, and a banana for another sleek pale blue finish and a tart, wholesome flavor. The Acai and Pitaya smoothies are all amazing too, rich with antioxidants that are part of a healthy diet, as are the protein blends with whey and almond milk.

For food, wraps and salads cannot be beat at Welbeze. The Southwest Chicken is an amazing spin on the classic dish, featuring a spicy chicken breast, cheddar, romaine, green peppers, black beans, red onions, fresh jalapeno for a kick, and house made salsa. The blend altogether is savory and spicy in the best of ways. The Awesome Angus, Garden Veggie, and Santa Fe are all local favorites too.

A shot of the interior of Welbeze Juice and Eatery in Depew, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

With health at the forefront, salads like the turkey cranberry and citrus are excellent blends of fruits and vegetables suitable for any diet. The Rustic Kale and Chicken is another fine example of ingenuity with ingredients at Welbeze too, featuring kale, curry-rubbed chicken, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, house rice, and a wine vinaigrette that is unbelievably good altogether. Whoever says eating healthy cannot be tasty clearly has never had Welbeze.