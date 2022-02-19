$41 Million in Funding to Benefit State Clean Water, Drinking Water Projects

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bZH2_0eJYBUXn00
A shot of a marina along the Niagara River in Tonawanda, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the approval of $41 million in state funding to be disbursed to various municipalities for a number of water and sewer infrastructure projects.

"The State of New York is steadfast in our commitment to providing communities with the resources needed to make upgrades to water and sewer systems," stated Hochul of the funding. "These critical projects will help protect the health and safety of residents, the environment, and quality of life as we work together to assist residents in every corner of the state with access to safe, clean water and reliable sewer services."

Municipalities approved for clean water projects include: the Village of East Syracuse in Onondaga County, the Village of Franklinville in Cattaraugus County, the New York City Municipal Water Finance Authority, Suffolk County, the City of Troy in Rensselaer County, the Village of Williamsville in Erie County, and the Town of Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County.

"Today's announcement highlights EFC's proactive approach to maximizing resources and stretching dollars for water infrastructure investments,” Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman commented of the funding. “Refunding bonds helps make New York's State Revolving Funds some of the most efficient and effective in the nation. The deal will free up capital to support additional infrastructure projects while providing interest rate relief to one of our biggest borrowers. Governor Hochul's commitment to clean water has been demonstrated yet again in her Executive Budget with unprecedented state funding for clean water infrastructure. We must ensure also that we maintain the high level of federal Clean Water State Revolving Funds the state receives. That is why it is critical that our municipal partners participate in the Clean Watersheds Needs Survey that opens next month."

Municipalities approved for drinking water projects include: the Town of Cairo in Greene County, the Town of Crawford in Orange County, the New York City Municipal Water Finance Authority, the Village of Nyack in Rockland County, the Oyster Bay Water District in Nassau County, and the Westchester Joint Water Works in Westchester County.

"Governor Hochul recognizes the challenges municipalities face in accessing resources to make necessary improvements to local water infrastructure,” remarked Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner and EFC Board Chair Basil Seggos of the funding. “New York State is making generational investments to help communities across the state address long-standing needs to upgrade and improve aging water infrastructure. New York's Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds, and grants provided through the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act, provide municipalities with the financing needed to complete these critical projects that protect public health and the environment."

# Clean Water# State Funding# Drinking Water# Kathy Hochul# Municipalities

