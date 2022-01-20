Local Favorites at The Bellevue Hotel

A shot of The Bellevue Hotel in Buffalo, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The idea of a local pub is a cornerstone of any thriving town or village and often serves as a gathering place for the community. Host to both local volleyball and horseshoes leagues, The Bellevue Hotel in Buffalo, New York is an outstanding example of a neighborhood restaurant and bar.

Lunch options at Bellevue are pretty much limited to sandwiches, salads, and wings, all of which are done just right. For wraps and baskets, there is only the chicken finger, which comes with fries for both, and a chicken finger salad or sandwich are both excellent options too. The only other salad is the chef salad, which is five bucks flat, making it a superb healthy lunch option.

Of all the sandwiches, the roast beef on weck is a favorite. The hamburger, fried bologna, and open-faced roast beef are excellent too, but the tenderness of the beef in the beef on weck is to die for. Wings are available in mild, medium, hot, BBQ, garlic parmesan, Cajun, honey mustard, Jamaican jerk, or mango habanero flavors. The Jamaican jerk is a treat for any first-time diner.

The special on Tuesdays at Bellevue is the burritos, which runs from eleven in the morning through six in the evening. With protein options between beef and chicken, and the option to make one’s burrito wet for two-fifty more, there is no shortage of flavor in these amazing creations.

Special dinner options on Fridays are generally more seafood-centric, though sandwiches and a few specialty pasta plates are present on the menu. The haddock is available eight different ways, nine if one includes the seafood platter, while shrimp is available in either coconut, breaded, or panko-breaded options. The breaded scallop dinner is also a great choice for seafood-lovers.