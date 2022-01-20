Buffalo, NY

Local Favorites at The Bellevue Hotel

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1IEj_0dqO084Q00
A shot of The Bellevue Hotel in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The idea of a local pub is a cornerstone of any thriving town or village and often serves as a gathering place for the community. Host to both local volleyball and horseshoes leagues, The Bellevue Hotel in Buffalo, New York is an outstanding example of a neighborhood restaurant and bar.

Lunch options at Bellevue are pretty much limited to sandwiches, salads, and wings, all of which are done just right. For wraps and baskets, there is only the chicken finger, which comes with fries for both, and a chicken finger salad or sandwich are both excellent options too. The only other salad is the chef salad, which is five bucks flat, making it a superb healthy lunch option.

Of all the sandwiches, the roast beef on weck is a favorite. The hamburger, fried bologna, and open-faced roast beef are excellent too, but the tenderness of the beef in the beef on weck is to die for. Wings are available in mild, medium, hot, BBQ, garlic parmesan, Cajun, honey mustard, Jamaican jerk, or mango habanero flavors. The Jamaican jerk is a treat for any first-time diner.

The special on Tuesdays at Bellevue is the burritos, which runs from eleven in the morning through six in the evening. With protein options between beef and chicken, and the option to make one’s burrito wet for two-fifty more, there is no shortage of flavor in these amazing creations.

Special dinner options on Fridays are generally more seafood-centric, though sandwiches and a few specialty pasta plates are present on the menu. The haddock is available eight different ways, nine if one includes the seafood platter, while shrimp is available in either coconut, breaded, or panko-breaded options. The breaded scallop dinner is also a great choice for seafood-lovers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Bellevue Hotel# Food# Buffalo# Leagues# Local

Comments / 1

Published by

Professional journalist for over five years, covering topics all up and down both coasts of the United States, including arts, music, food, politics, and culture. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

Buffalo, NY
1174 followers

More from J.M. Lesinski

Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Loses Super Bowl Chance to Kansas City

The Niagara Street exit on the 190 in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Unfortunately for Bills fans, the Buffalo Bills will have to wait another year to have a run at the Super Bowl. Following their gut-wrenching 42-36 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday, the Bills arrived back in Buffalo, New York today, to be met at the airport by numerous local fans showing their unwavering support to the hometown heroes.

Read full story
2 comments

Hochul Signs COVID-19 Absentee Ballot Legislation, Rules Set through 2022

A shot of Borden Road in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to see unprecedented growth across the nation, lawmakers in New York state are getting ready for the long haul. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation that continues to permit voting by absentee ballot due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic through 2022, allowing New Yorkers the right to request a ballot when there is a danger of contracting or spreading illness to the voter or other members of the public.

Read full story
1 comments
Lockport, NY

General Motors to Invest Close to $154 Million in Lockport Components

A forest clearing just before dusk in Lockport, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The General Motors Western New York Lockport Components plant will be seeing a massive renovation project in the coming days and is reportedly starting immediately. The plant, located in Lockport, New York, will be receiving close to $154 million from General Motors for the purchase and installment of new equipment focused on electric motor parts.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

$66 Million Awarded for State Water Projects

A shot of the 33 with the Niagara River and Peace Bridge in the distance in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As water clarity continues to be a major problem for cities across the United States, lawmakers in the capital are working to make sure New York state’s water supplies are constantly improving. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently okayed the disbursement of $66 million in funding to support local vital water quality infrastructure projects across the state of New York. Roughly sixteen projects located in the Capital District, Finger Lakes, Long Island, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, and North Country regions are expected to benefit from the funding.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

$2 Million in State Aid to Assist Bronx Fire Victims

A firefighter adjusts a hose.Photo courtesy of Kevin Bidwell. In the wake of the devastating blaze that engulfed the Twin Parks North West apartment complex in the Bronx, New York on January 9, killing seventeen residents and injuring over forty others, new funding has been made available for those directly impacted by it.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

More Winter Weather Rocks Buffalo

Recent snowstorm accumulation at an apartment complex near Cayuga Creek in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. With winter weather again bearing down on much of the nation, Western New Yorkers are once more digging themselves out of their own winter wonderland in Buffalo, New York.

Read full story

Senate Passes Bundle of Voter Access Legislation

A shot of the parking lot at dusk at the Wimbledon Plaza in West Seneca, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As voter access and worries of disenfranchisement continue to worry the nation, the New York State Senate has passed a large bundle of laws to combat these concerns. Included in the legislative package are bills S.557, which amends election law to permit counties the choice to create two or more locations for portable polling places for early voting, S.492 which lets local Board of Elections establish absentee ballot drop-off locations, and S.253 which entails the canvassing of paper ballots when the express intentions of the voter are unambiguous.

Read full story
1 comments
Depew, NY

Big Menu, Bigger Flavor at Andale

A shot of the front of Andale restaurant in Depew, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Off French Road in Depew, New York, a new restaurant has been making waves since the start of the new year. Andale, also known as Andale 2 for those familiar with the sister restaurant of the same name, offers up a wide assortment of some of Western New York’s best Mexican cuisine.

Read full story

ConnectALL Affordable Connectivity Program Initiative to Launch

A shot taken along the Niagara River in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For many New Yorkers, the cost of broadband internet and efficiency therein has long been a luxury out of reach, until now. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made public a new informational initiative with the goal of encouraging and informing eligible New Yorkers to sign up for the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program, a brand-new assistance program that offers discounts up to thirty dollars per month toward internet service for low-income families.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Coast to Coast Flavor at Dhat Creole Grill

The shrimp and catfish po boy from Dhat Creole Grill in Riverside, California.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The American coasts are both known for excellent regional specialties that utilize iconic cultural ingredients to make a melting pot of cuisine all our own. Located inside Food Lab in Riverside, California, Dhat Creole Grill is doing just that by producing some of the most authentic Creole and Cajun cuisine on the west coast.

Read full story
Amsterdam, NY

Phase 1 Construction Finishes on Stratton Apartment Complex

A shot of the Stratton Apartment Complex in Amsterdam, New York.Photo courtesy of the New York State Governor’s Press Office. Despite wild weather across the state, renovations to one building in Amsterdam, New York came to a close without issue. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently revealed the completion of phase one of construction on the $47.4 million renovation at Stratton Apartments, simultaneously kickstarting the renovations for the project's second phase in the process.

Read full story
1 comments

Land and Sea Galore at American Steak and Oyster Bar

A shot of the front of American Steak and Oyster Bar in Murrell's Inlet, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Comfort and a coordinated menu together in any dining experience are two vital factors to drawing in customers and captivating them with the allure of one’s cuisine. With a cozy and inviting interior, American Steak and Oyster Bar in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina has certainly earned their glowing reviews from customers of all walks of life since their opening in 2019.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Digs Out from Heavy Snow

A shot of snow accumulations midway through the snowstorm last night in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The streets of Buffalo, New York are once again caked in snow and ice following a lengthy storm of winter weather activity. After a brutal night of heavy snow, Buffalonians dug themselves out this morning with only light flurries across much of the Western New York area.

Read full story

New Bill to Prohibit Sale of Products Containing Certain Flame Retardant Chemicals

An array of standard household chemical cleaners.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. A new bill in New York state has been passed that will hopefully better protect firefighters against smoke inhalation. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed off on legislation S.4630-B/A.5418-B, a bill that prohibits the sale of mattresses, upholstered furniture, and certain electronics containing dangerous flame retardant chemicals linked to heightened risks of neurological damage, hormone disruption, and cancer, simultaneously adding a fine of up to $2,500 per day for repeat offenses.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Braces for Winter Weather Onslaught

Larkin Square stands empty in downtown Buffalo, New York as winter weather moves in.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As winter weather wreaks havoc across the United States, Western New York is preparing for the first major winter storm of the year after a relatively mild winter thus far. In Buffalo, New York where harsh winter weather is the norm, people are prepared for the worst to come following the three warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New Legislation Aims to Better Aid Students with Disabilities

A shot of downtown Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently endorsed a legislative package with the goal of increasing support for students with disabilities, families of the disabled, and social services providers. Included in the legislation was bill S.2911/A.1953, which officially mandates that the Autism Spectrum Disorders Advisory Board give a report on autism detection, education, and mapping in New York state.

Read full story
Bloomfield, NY

The Many Great Meals to Try at Bloomfield’s

A shot of the front of Bloomfield's Pub in Depew, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Live music and great food together in Depew, New York is a match made in heaven at local favorite Bloomfield’s Pub. Though their slogan online is “Home of the Appetizers,” Bloomfield’s Pub should also now be known for their amazing Polish cuisine and dinners.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Minimum Wage Goes Up Across New York State

A shot of Picasso's Pizza in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Minimum wage in New York state officially increased as of New Year’s Eve yesterday, as part of the New York State Minimum Wage Act, though the wages across the state are still far from uniform. While New York City and large fast-food chains across New York state have already reached the fifteen dollar an hour maximum, only Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties will be joining them at that number.

Read full story
35 comments
Rochester, NY

The Exchange Brings Class to the Classics

A shot of the front of The Exchange in Rochester, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As bar food continues to improve in quality and creativity across the dining landscape, handheld classics like burgers and wings continue to see new innovations alongside it. At The Exchange in Rochester, New York, these changes are reflected in the amazing quality and variety of their takes on bar classics.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy