Big Menu, Bigger Flavor at Andale

A shot of the front of Andale restaurant in Depew, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Off French Road in Depew, New York, a new restaurant has been making waves since the start of the new year. Andale, also known as Andale 2 for those familiar with the sister restaurant of the same name, offers up a wide assortment of some of Western New York’s best Mexican cuisine.

The massive menu at Andale seems a bit intimidating at first, but within that same range, diners tend to find a lot of different things they want to try. The combination plates of course offer up the simplest way to experience different creations at once, while platters all over the menu allure with healthy portions of just about everything for those looking for something a little bigger or to share.

Fajitas may seem a bit on the pricy side for some, but the portions and selection more than make up for it. Available in a mix of up to three proteins between steak, chicken, chorizo, carnitas, or shrimp, the fajitas are the ideal balance of smoky and savory with the alluring audible sizzle of the plate adding to the experience.

For about five bucks less, the fajita bowl is also available with choice of filling between chicken or steak for a crunchier take on the grilled classic. Fans of crunchy food in general will absolutely adore the chimichangas – available in pork, beef, or chicken – and the grilled tacos, which come in carne asada, al pastor, chorizo, barbacoa, pollo, carnitas, or a la diabla styles.

One should never pass up dessert at Andale. The fried ice cream is an excellent interpretation on the classic, and one that is generally hard to find done well in Western New York. The very popular flan is both amazing to look at and tasty as can be, a match made in heaven no matter how one slices it.