Depew, NY

Big Menu, Bigger Flavor at Andale

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPA4O_0dmBJxCf00
A shot of the front of Andale restaurant in Depew, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Off French Road in Depew, New York, a new restaurant has been making waves since the start of the new year. Andale, also known as Andale 2 for those familiar with the sister restaurant of the same name, offers up a wide assortment of some of Western New York’s best Mexican cuisine.

The massive menu at Andale seems a bit intimidating at first, but within that same range, diners tend to find a lot of different things they want to try. The combination plates of course offer up the simplest way to experience different creations at once, while platters all over the menu allure with healthy portions of just about everything for those looking for something a little bigger or to share.

Fajitas may seem a bit on the pricy side for some, but the portions and selection more than make up for it. Available in a mix of up to three proteins between steak, chicken, chorizo, carnitas, or shrimp, the fajitas are the ideal balance of smoky and savory with the alluring audible sizzle of the plate adding to the experience.

For about five bucks less, the fajita bowl is also available with choice of filling between chicken or steak for a crunchier take on the grilled classic. Fans of crunchy food in general will absolutely adore the chimichangas – available in pork, beef, or chicken – and the grilled tacos, which come in carne asada, al pastor, chorizo, barbacoa, pollo, carnitas, or a la diabla styles.

One should never pass up dessert at Andale. The fried ice cream is an excellent interpretation on the classic, and one that is generally hard to find done well in Western New York. The very popular flan is both amazing to look at and tasty as can be, a match made in heaven no matter how one slices it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Andale# Mexican Restaurant# Western New York# Buffalo# Food

Comments / 0

Published by

Professional journalist for over five years, covering topics all up and down both coasts of the United States, including arts, music, food, politics, and culture. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

Buffalo, NY
1172 followers

More from J.M. Lesinski

Buffalo, NY

Local Favorites at The Bellevue Hotel

A shot of The Bellevue Hotel in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The idea of a local pub is a cornerstone of any thriving town or village and often serves as a gathering place for the community. Host to both local volleyball and horseshoes leagues, The Bellevue Hotel in Buffalo, New York is an outstanding example of a neighborhood restaurant and bar.

Read full story
1 comments
Bronx, NY

$2 Million in State Aid to Assist Bronx Fire Victims

A firefighter adjusts a hose.Photo courtesy of Kevin Bidwell. In the wake of the devastating blaze that engulfed the Twin Parks North West apartment complex in the Bronx, New York on January 9, killing seventeen residents and injuring over forty others, new funding has been made available for those directly impacted by it.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

More Winter Weather Rocks Buffalo

Recent snowstorm accumulation at an apartment complex near Cayuga Creek in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. With winter weather again bearing down on much of the nation, Western New Yorkers are once more digging themselves out of their own winter wonderland in Buffalo, New York.

Read full story

Senate Passes Bundle of Voter Access Legislation

A shot of the parking lot at dusk at the Wimbledon Plaza in West Seneca, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As voter access and worries of disenfranchisement continue to worry the nation, the New York State Senate has passed a large bundle of laws to combat these concerns. Included in the legislative package are bills S.557, which amends election law to permit counties the choice to create two or more locations for portable polling places for early voting, S.492 which lets local Board of Elections establish absentee ballot drop-off locations, and S.253 which entails the canvassing of paper ballots when the express intentions of the voter are unambiguous.

Read full story
1 comments

ConnectALL Affordable Connectivity Program Initiative to Launch

A shot taken along the Niagara River in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For many New Yorkers, the cost of broadband internet and efficiency therein has long been a luxury out of reach, until now. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made public a new informational initiative with the goal of encouraging and informing eligible New Yorkers to sign up for the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program, a brand-new assistance program that offers discounts up to thirty dollars per month toward internet service for low-income families.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Coast to Coast Flavor at Dhat Creole Grill

The shrimp and catfish po boy from Dhat Creole Grill in Riverside, California.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The American coasts are both known for excellent regional specialties that utilize iconic cultural ingredients to make a melting pot of cuisine all our own. Located inside Food Lab in Riverside, California, Dhat Creole Grill is doing just that by producing some of the most authentic Creole and Cajun cuisine on the west coast.

Read full story
Amsterdam, NY

Phase 1 Construction Finishes on Stratton Apartment Complex

A shot of the Stratton Apartment Complex in Amsterdam, New York.Photo courtesy of the New York State Governor’s Press Office. Despite wild weather across the state, renovations to one building in Amsterdam, New York came to a close without issue. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently revealed the completion of phase one of construction on the $47.4 million renovation at Stratton Apartments, simultaneously kickstarting the renovations for the project's second phase in the process.

Read full story
1 comments

Land and Sea Galore at American Steak and Oyster Bar

A shot of the front of American Steak and Oyster Bar in Murrell's Inlet, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Comfort and a coordinated menu together in any dining experience are two vital factors to drawing in customers and captivating them with the allure of one’s cuisine. With a cozy and inviting interior, American Steak and Oyster Bar in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina has certainly earned their glowing reviews from customers of all walks of life since their opening in 2019.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Digs Out from Heavy Snow

A shot of snow accumulations midway through the snowstorm last night in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The streets of Buffalo, New York are once again caked in snow and ice following a lengthy storm of winter weather activity. After a brutal night of heavy snow, Buffalonians dug themselves out this morning with only light flurries across much of the Western New York area.

Read full story

New Bill to Prohibit Sale of Products Containing Certain Flame Retardant Chemicals

An array of standard household chemical cleaners.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. A new bill in New York state has been passed that will hopefully better protect firefighters against smoke inhalation. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed off on legislation S.4630-B/A.5418-B, a bill that prohibits the sale of mattresses, upholstered furniture, and certain electronics containing dangerous flame retardant chemicals linked to heightened risks of neurological damage, hormone disruption, and cancer, simultaneously adding a fine of up to $2,500 per day for repeat offenses.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Braces for Winter Weather Onslaught

Larkin Square stands empty in downtown Buffalo, New York as winter weather moves in.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As winter weather wreaks havoc across the United States, Western New York is preparing for the first major winter storm of the year after a relatively mild winter thus far. In Buffalo, New York where harsh winter weather is the norm, people are prepared for the worst to come following the three warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New Legislation Aims to Better Aid Students with Disabilities

A shot of downtown Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently endorsed a legislative package with the goal of increasing support for students with disabilities, families of the disabled, and social services providers. Included in the legislation was bill S.2911/A.1953, which officially mandates that the Autism Spectrum Disorders Advisory Board give a report on autism detection, education, and mapping in New York state.

Read full story
Bloomfield, NY

The Many Great Meals to Try at Bloomfield’s

A shot of the front of Bloomfield's Pub in Depew, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Live music and great food together in Depew, New York is a match made in heaven at local favorite Bloomfield’s Pub. Though their slogan online is “Home of the Appetizers,” Bloomfield’s Pub should also now be known for their amazing Polish cuisine and dinners.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Minimum Wage Goes Up Across New York State

A shot of Picasso's Pizza in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Minimum wage in New York state officially increased as of New Year’s Eve yesterday, as part of the New York State Minimum Wage Act, though the wages across the state are still far from uniform. While New York City and large fast-food chains across New York state have already reached the fifteen dollar an hour maximum, only Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties will be joining them at that number.

Read full story
35 comments
Rochester, NY

The Exchange Brings Class to the Classics

A shot of the front of The Exchange in Rochester, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As bar food continues to improve in quality and creativity across the dining landscape, handheld classics like burgers and wings continue to see new innovations alongside it. At The Exchange in Rochester, New York, these changes are reflected in the amazing quality and variety of their takes on bar classics.

Read full story
1 comments
Plattsburgh, NY

New COVID Vaccine Pop-up Site Opens at Clinton Community College

As New Yorkers begin to feel the aftermath of the holiday COVID surges, those in the north country were pleased to learn of a new pop-up site made available to them. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently revealed the location of the new pop-up vaccination site in Plattsburgh, New York, which is now open from ten in the morning until seven in the evening at the Clinton Community College Gymnasium for first, second, and booster dose appointments.

Read full story

Environmental Protection Legislative Package Signed by Hochul

A shot of snowy weather taken along Route 60 in Cassadaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation that included eight different bills aimed at protecting New York’s natural environment. Legislation passed in the package includes S.0543/A.5082 which prohibits hotels from using small single-use plastic bottles for personal care products, S.4478-A/S.0528-A which prohibits the use of pesticides at children’s summer day and overnight camps, and S.2122-A/A.0160-B which expands the frequency and testing capacities for lead in school drinking water across New York state.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

New Jewel of India Brings Beauty and Balance to Lunch

Steam comes off a sizzling chicken tikka plate at New Jewel of India in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. When it comes to flavor and spices, balance is the key no matter the cuisine. New Jewel of India, located in the heart of the Kenmore area in Buffalo, New York, has a knack for balancing both and creating visually appealing lunch and dinner dishes all at the same time.

Read full story

New Legislation to Further Improve and Study State’s Response to Pandemic

A math, science, and technology learning facility in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed a legislative package aimed at further examining and improving New York state's response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, including legislation S.4962/A.5062, which improves access to New York state’s statewide immunization database for schools and requires the Department of Health (DOH) to allow every school access.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy