Land and Sea Galore at American Steak and Oyster Bar

A shot of the front of American Steak and Oyster Bar in Murrell's Inlet, South Carolina. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Comfort and a coordinated menu together in any dining experience are two vital factors to drawing in customers and captivating them with the allure of one’s cuisine. With a cozy and inviting interior, American Steak and Oyster Bar in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina has certainly earned their glowing reviews from customers of all walks of life since their opening in 2019.

The usual title of ‘surf and turf’ for steak and seafood is replaced with the categories of ‘land and sea’ on the menu, a unique touch that better organizes the many dishes therein and does not lose the ones that are not as popular in the process.

On the land side of things, ribs are available in one- and two-pound racks with choice of sauce between Carolina Sweet and Tangy, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, or Jack Daniel’s BBQ sauce for one amazing pork feast. Similarly, beef tenderloin flights are available in two or three filet options with choice of toppings between herb butter, mushrooms, shrimp, broiled oysters, or Jack Daniel’s BBQ.

For steaks, the ribeye comes in at fourteen ounces for a solid staple cut of meat, while the butcher’s special cut is always changing. Land and sea entrees always both come with a side salad and choice of one side between broccoli, baked beans, French fries, garlic mashed potatoes, a baked potato, coleslaw, glazed carrots, and mac and cheese.

From the sea, the catch of the day is always changing as well, but the fish and chips and grilled salmon are two menu staples always sure to please. The beer-battered fish and chips are always golden brown and crispy, while the salmon is always savory and covered in the diner’s choice between lemon butter or the intriguing dill-garlic butter. Land or sea, hunger will be satisfied.