Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Digs Out from Heavy Snow

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BpELF_0dfp4N4a00
A shot of snow accumulations midway through the snowstorm last night in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The streets of Buffalo, New York are once again caked in snow and ice following a lengthy storm of winter weather activity. After a brutal night of heavy snow, Buffalonians dug themselves out this morning with only light flurries across much of the Western New York area.

Up in the North towns numerous flights were reported delayed at Buffalo and Niagara Falls airports, while snow accumulations proved to be over a foot in many areas, ranging on average from eight to eighteen inches. The South towns did not see too much accumulation of snow compared to the North towns and city of Buffalo itself this time around, though windy weather was seemingly ever-present throughout Western New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YjQzM_0dfp4N4a00
A shot of the snow coming down during last night's snowstorm in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

"With more heavy snow and high winds in the forecast, I'm encouraging New Yorkers to stay off the roads and be prepared for dangerous travel conditions" New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said in a recent press release. "Areas in Western New York and the North Country are already experiencing lake effect snow and we're anticipating up to six inches of snow in Downstate regions between tonight and tomorrow morning. Please avoid any unnecessary travel to keep yourself safe and to help our maintenance crews out on the roads clear our highways and bridges quickly and safely."

Currently, the outlook for Buffalo’s weather tonight and Saturday is in much better shape, and appears so for most of the Western New York region. Only light flurries and snow shower activity are expected going into Saturday, which is looking to be mostly sunny.

Professional journalist for over five years, covering topics all up and down both coasts of the United States, including arts, music, food, politics, and culture. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

Buffalo, NY
