The Many Great Meals to Try at Bloomfield’s

A shot of the front of Bloomfield's Pub in Depew, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Live music and great food together in Depew, New York is a match made in heaven at local favorite Bloomfield’s Pub. Though their slogan online is “Home of the Appetizers,” Bloomfield’s Pub should also now be known for their amazing Polish cuisine and dinners.

The iconic Polish plates are all there, like golumbki a la carte, or the potato pancakes which feature two of the crispy delicious patties with sour cream and applesauce on the side. Pierogis come in two equally delicious varieties: potato or farmer’s cheese, and each comes with sweet and tangy fried onions and a side of sour cream.

A personal favorite classic is the kielbasa bites, which come in either smoked or fresh options with a side of garlic toast and spicy mustard sauce. The kielbasa is also available on a mini-sandwich, which comes with choice of side between steak fries, garlic potato spuds, or mac and cheese. Either option is hearty and sure to fill one up.

The mini-sandwich portion of the menu has some amazing spins on Buffalo classics as well. The Reuben is very well-crafted and downright pretty to look at, while the roast beef is exceptionally tender and superb too.

For those who want a little bit of everything Polish though, the Mini Polish Platter is the way to go. The platter offers up one pierogi, one golumbki, one potato pancake, a fresh sausage, and a smoked sausage for one of the best samplers out there.

A cool fusion dish to try for sure at Bloomfield’s is the Polish Tacos. The tacos themselves are pita shell, then for the filling it comes stuffed with kielbasa, sauerkraut, and onions for a savory bite that is full of flavor.

There is also a Friday and Saturday only dinner menu that is a must-try for the weekend foodie featuring baked salmon in choice of peach, dill, Cajun, or honey maple glazes, a twelve-ounce T-bone steak in garlic and herb butter, or two boneless pork chops topped with apple chutney. The three amazing plates come out starting at four with soup or salad and two sides respectively.