Rochester, NY

The Exchange Brings Class to the Classics

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXv1M_0dZN8hxU00
A shot of the front of The Exchange in Rochester, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

As bar food continues to improve in quality and creativity across the dining landscape, handheld classics like burgers and wings continue to see new innovations alongside it. At The Exchange in Rochester, New York, these changes are reflected in the amazing quality and variety of their takes on bar classics.

Wings at The Exchange run sixteen bucks for ten, which is about average given the sudden uptick in chicken wing prices everywhere. The wing themselves are done right, plump and juicy as they should be, and a nice crisp on the outside. Flavor options are all good, and include house BBQ, mild, medium, hot, garlic parmesan, Cajun garlic, sweet and sour, Carolina gold, and mango habanero.

The other menu starters are all well executed too, including the loaded options like the ultimate nachos with cheddar, beef chili, queso, pico, jalapenos, and lime crème, or the chili cheese fries with black bean chili and fresh cheddar. The quesadilla features the same delicious lime crema and veggies as the nachos, while the pub pretzels come with the same hearty queso.

For a heartier entrée, the burgers at The Exchange are sure to please, with black bean burgers also available for a vegetarian option. The Farmhouse burger offers an amazing spin on the classic breakfast burger, featuring a fried egg, applewood bacon, provolone, caramelized onions, and garlic aioli, while the Porky Pig comes with pulled pork, coleslaw, BBQ sauce, cheddar, and crispy onions.

A personal favorite, the French Connection burger, features grilled and sliced ham, Swiss, and a zesty remoulade sauce for a tangy kick. The staple burger that everyone local knows, however, is the Rochester burger, which comes with meat hot sauce, mustard, onions, and American cheese. Sometimes one simply cannot beat the classics.

# The Exchange# Rochester# Bar# Local Food# New York

Comments / 1

Published by

Professional journalist for over five years, covering topics all up and down both coasts of the United States, including arts, music, food, politics, and culture. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

Buffalo, NY
1151 followers

