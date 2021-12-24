New Jewel of India Brings Beauty and Balance to Lunch

Steam comes off a sizzling chicken tikka plate at New Jewel of India in Buffalo, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

When it comes to flavor and spices, balance is the key no matter the cuisine. New Jewel of India, located in the heart of the Kenmore area in Buffalo, New York, has a knack for balancing both and creating visually appealing lunch and dinner dishes all at the same time.

The chicken tikka lunch special is by and large one of the best in the Western New York area. For fans of chicken tikka, the flavor and sear are everything, and New Jewel of India does both perfectly. The glaze on the chicken and vegetables is just a touch sweet and spicy, almost jam-like in texture, and caramelizes into the most alluring smoky crust one could ask for on each piece.

Appetizers in general at New Jewel of India are all up to the same poetic quality as the chicken tikka and then some. The kebabs are the perfect symmetry of ginger and garlic, while the onion bhaji is similarly the perfect balance of crispy and fresh. Any pakora on the menu is sure to please with its deep-fried goodness, while samosas will more than likely do the same.

Basmati rice, naan, and chicken curry from New Jewel of India. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Another great dish, the chicken curry, is rich with spice and flavor, perfect for enjoying on a cold winter day to warm up. The chunks of chicken within are tender, and much more filling than meets the eye, making it an all-around hearty dish. Most alluring of the curry is perhaps the color of the sauce, the bright hues of orange make the light greens and peppered reds of the spices come to life within the bowl.

No matter what else one orders, make sure to get the naan. All of the specialty Indian breads are exceptional at New Jewel of India, but the naan is both the simplest and one of the best simultaneously. The blend of spices on the thin, yet pillowy bread breathes another layer of flavor into the buttery goodness therein.