First of its Kind Cannabis Carnival Comes to Main Street Armory

The official release poster for the first annual Winter Cannabis Carnival. Photo courtesy of HydroInc.

Move over Christmas parades, the carnival is back in town. The first ever Winter Cannabis Carnival will officially take place today, Saturday, December 18 from three to nine in the evening at Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York. In true holiday spirit, a portion of ticket sales will be donated to Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The holiday event is presented by #HydroInc and promises all the classic accoutrements of a carnival, including stilt-walkers, aerialists, and various carnival games in a cannabis-centric setting sure to be remembered for the ages.

A number of fun areas will be accessible during the event, including the Roc City Gaming Network Free Gaming Lounge, Fire Glass Co.’s Ultra Smoke Lounge, and a VIP Lounge area sponsored by Ink Extracts. The special event: The Roc City Flame Off presented by Mad Hatter’s Hideaway will also take place at the Winter Cannabis Carnival.

Over ninety local vendors will be in attendance, alongside live DJ performances, a photo booth, and the one and only CannaClause with his naughty little helpers. Pre-sale tickets are twenty dollars for admission, while tickets will also be available day of.

Confirmed vendors include: ANR Exotics, Break Up Tray, CannaCult716, CannaBliss, D5 Genetics, Demontim, Exoticz, Dr. Dankenstein, Family Rockz, F8ed Creations, Finger Lakes Finest, Flower City Gas, Galaxy Glass 716, Good N Baked, Jeddibles Eddibles, Legacy Organics, Looney Fumes, Moon Child Visual Creation, PMurph Glob Activity, Queen of Exotics, Rappers 1st Choice, ROC City Roots, Skyworld Smoke Shop, Space Cadet Edibles, Smacked Infusions, Smoke Out Buffalo, Sqwash Glass, Taylor Nicole’s Skincare, Tiny Medical Delights, and many more.