Ground Breaks on Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls

A shot of the Niagara River in Lewiston, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Ground was recently broken on an exciting new hotel development project in Niagara Falls, New York. The Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls, as it will be named, is currently being developed by Plati Niagara Inc., owners of the Wingate by Wyndham already in Niagara Falls. The hotel is expected to be seven stories tall, contain one hundred and twenty rooms, and be open to the public by spring of 2023.

“Niagara Falls is one of New York’s most visited tourist destinations and as we work to rebuild our economy, we must capitalize on all the city has to offer,” Hochul said of the project. “With the Cambria Hotel’s construction underway, visitors from around the globe will soon be welcomed to this historic city with a beautiful new place to stay and have direct access to the culture and natural beauty that makes Niagara Falls a gem of upstate New York.”

The Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls will be located at 311 Rainbow Boulevard in downtown Niagara Falls, just two blocks from Niagara Falls State Park, and within easy access to other popular attractions like the Cave of the Winds, the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant, or Old Falls Street and Third Street.

“The Strangio family is very excited to break ground on our next hotel project in our hometown of Niagara Falls, NY USA,” remarked Plati Niagara Inc. Co-Owner Frank Strangio. “My father Antonio, brother Anthony and I have always had great faith in the future of the city of Niagara Falls and believe strongly in its potential for growth. It is especially gratifying to be able to begin work again after one of the most difficult times in our country’s history. We hope that this project is a sign that we are moving forward and past the pandemic and that it may spur additional economic growth in our region. We believe that this unique mixed-use project will be transformational in our downtown tourism district. The project could not have come to fruition without the great leadership and support on the city, county and state levels, the amazing people at Choice Hotels International and Bank on Buffalo and especially from our family, friends and staff!”

The Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls will showcase several glamorous amenities including indoor and outdoor spaces, locally inspired design and décor, sophisticated guest rooms complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors, on-site bar and restaurant featuring fresh local food and alcohol, multi-function meeting and event spaces, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

“We are pleased to see the continued investment in our downtown core,” City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino stated of the project. “The continued commitment of the Strangio family to the City of Niagara Falls business community is a strong statement of this local family’s dedication to our hometown, we certainly appreciate their continued confidence in our community. In addition, we appreciate the support from Governor Hochul for this project and look forward to the grand opening of the Cambria Hotel.”