Soundstorm Festival Releases Final Lineup

The final release poster of Soundstorm music festival. Photo courtesy of MDLBEAST.

Back for what promises to be one amazing sophomore edition, Soundstorm presented by MDLBEAST is making its return to Banban, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Thursday, December 16 through Sunday December 19. The four-day electronic dance music festival made a huge splash as one of the first of its kind in the region during its inception last year and this year welcomes over 150 international and regional artists sprawled across eight amazing stages once again.

“XP is a truly ground-breaking opportunity to contribute to building a new music and creative ecosystem that will offer benefits for all,” said MDLBEAST CEO Ramadan Alharatani of the event. “The Middle East and Africa music market, which accounted for around US$170 million in the year 2018, is expected to grow to more than US$650 million in 20271. This is the scale of the opportunity and the reason why XP exists, to build the infrastructure to support and accelerate that growth.”

With huge industry names like Afrojack, Deadmau5, and Salvatore Ganacci just to name a few lined up, the anticipation for the event builds as each day draws nearer. Each day of MDLBEAST: Soundstorm 2021 starts at three in the afternoon and runs until two-thirty in the morning, with Sunday only running until one in the morning. Attendees must be over sixteen to enter with photo ID and proof of a COVID-19 vaccination required for entry.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of SOUNDSTORM and are proud to welcome some of the industry’s biggest and brightest artists and creators,” remarked MDLBEAST COO and Head of Talent Booking and Events Talal Albahiti. “Our inaugural festival in 2019 was pivotal for the music and entertainment scene in Saudi Arabia, as it put us on the world map and revealed just how rich music culture is in the Kingdom and the region. Saudi Arabia is transforming and, with it, the popularity and appetite for music and festival culture are growing exponentially. MDLBEAST is supercharging the creative industry, and we’re excited to continue showcasing it to the world. We’re ecstatic to be bringing over the biggest and best names of dance music while providing our regional audiences with regional talent to enjoy. For us, that’s the future, a clear balance which showcases the best global talent alongside stars from here in the Middle East, with a unique audience loving every minute of it.”

The full line-up, alphabetically, is as follows:

3MRO, ATFC, AZM, Acid Arab (Live), Acraze, Adam Beyer, Adriatique, Afrojack, Agha, Ahmed Zainal, Alesso, Amelie Lens, Amine K, Amr Diab, Anfisa Letyago, Anmarz, Arabianeze, Armin van Buuren, Artbat, Asala, Axwell, BKR, Baloo, Balquees, Bedouin, Benny Benassi, Biirdperson, Black Coffee, Black V Neck, Blond:ish, Bob Moses (club set), Brother, Butch, Camelphat, Carl Cox, Carlo, Cassy, Cedric Gervais, Charlotte de Witte, Chemical Surf, Chris Lake, Chuckie, Claptone, Cosmicat, DJ Snake, DJ Sobia, DJ Tennis, DJ Viva, Dabous, Daddybisht, David Guetta, Daylomar, Deadmau5, Desertf!sh, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Dish Dash, Dixon, Don Edwardo & Moses, Dorar, Dubfire, Dul, EDX, Eagles & Butterflies, Elfuego, Eli & Fur, Elissa, Emad, Ethicals, F3ΣZ, Fawazo, Fisher, Galantis, Gehlen, Gooner, H-Foundation, Hakïm, Hameed, Hats & Klaps, Herodot, Hosh, Hot Since 82, Jamie Jones, Jason Derulo, Jazzy Spa Sounds, Jeff Mills, Jeme, Jungle, K.Led, KSHMR, Kayan, Kevin Saunderson, LJ, La Fleur, Lee Burridge, Loco Dice, Lost Frequencies, Loush, Maceo Plex, Maher Daniel, Mahony, Majid, Majid Al Mohandis, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Malaa, Malkin, Mambo Brothers, Martin Garrix, Mat-B, Matthias Tanzmann, Mind Against, Mishaal, Mishal, Mohammed Hamaki, Morten, Myriam Fares, N0sefin, N7, Nancy Ajram, Narkbeat, Niazi Salama, Nic Fanciulli, Nicole Moudaber, Nina Kraviz, Nomad, Nora En Pure, Omar Fayyad, Paul Kalkbrenner, Qüsa, R3hab, RDJ, Rashid Al Majid, Ricardo Villalobos, Salvatore Ganacci, Saoud, Saz, Sokkary, Solardo, Solomun, Solskin, Spceboi, Steve Aoki, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Sven Väth, Sweely, Talal JK, Tale of Us, Tamer, Tamer Hosni, Tarab Electro, Tarek Antabi, Tchami, The Blaze (DJ Set), The Chainsmokers, The Engineers, Thomas Melchior, Tiësto, Usif, Varoo, Vintage Culture, Vinyl Mode, Vok Sounds, Wael KFoury, Zedd, Zenim, and Zone+.

Tickets are available for purchase on the official MDLBEAST website or in-person at Virgin Megastores in Saudi Arabia. In case of unexpected cancellations or a positive COVID-19 test before the event, ticket holders will have the choice between a full refund or rolling over the ticket for the next edition of Soundstorm.