Soundstorm Festival Releases Final Lineup

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09PL0q_0dMwLZ0G00
The final release poster of Soundstorm music festival.Photo courtesy of MDLBEAST.

Back for what promises to be one amazing sophomore edition, Soundstorm presented by MDLBEAST is making its return to Banban, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Thursday, December 16 through Sunday December 19. The four-day electronic dance music festival made a huge splash as one of the first of its kind in the region during its inception last year and this year welcomes over 150 international and regional artists sprawled across eight amazing stages once again.

“XP is a truly ground-breaking opportunity to contribute to building a new music and creative ecosystem that will offer benefits for all,” said MDLBEAST CEO Ramadan Alharatani of the event. “The Middle East and Africa music market, which accounted for around US$170 million in the year 2018, is expected to grow to more than US$650 million in 20271. This is the scale of the opportunity and the reason why XP exists, to build the infrastructure to support and accelerate that growth.”

With huge industry names like Afrojack, Deadmau5, and Salvatore Ganacci just to name a few lined up, the anticipation for the event builds as each day draws nearer. Each day of MDLBEAST: Soundstorm 2021 starts at three in the afternoon and runs until two-thirty in the morning, with Sunday only running until one in the morning. Attendees must be over sixteen to enter with photo ID and proof of a COVID-19 vaccination required for entry.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of SOUNDSTORM and are proud to welcome some of the industry’s biggest and brightest artists and creators,” remarked MDLBEAST COO and Head of Talent Booking and Events Talal Albahiti. “Our inaugural festival in 2019 was pivotal for the music and entertainment scene in Saudi Arabia, as it put us on the world map and revealed just how rich music culture is in the Kingdom and the region. Saudi Arabia is transforming and, with it, the popularity and appetite for music and festival culture are growing exponentially. MDLBEAST is supercharging the creative industry, and we’re excited to continue showcasing it to the world. We’re ecstatic to be bringing over the biggest and best names of dance music while providing our regional audiences with regional talent to enjoy. For us, that’s the future, a clear balance which showcases the best global talent alongside stars from here in the Middle East, with a unique audience loving every minute of it.”

The full line-up, alphabetically, is as follows:

3MRO, ATFC, AZM, Acid Arab (Live), Acraze, Adam Beyer, Adriatique, Afrojack, Agha, Ahmed Zainal, Alesso, Amelie Lens, Amine K, Amr Diab, Anfisa Letyago, Anmarz, Arabianeze, Armin van Buuren, Artbat, Asala, Axwell, BKR, Baloo, Balquees, Bedouin, Benny Benassi, Biirdperson, Black Coffee, Black V Neck, Blond:ish, Bob Moses (club set), Brother, Butch, Camelphat, Carl Cox, Carlo, Cassy, Cedric Gervais, Charlotte de Witte, Chemical Surf, Chris Lake, Chuckie, Claptone, Cosmicat, DJ Snake, DJ Sobia, DJ Tennis, DJ Viva, Dabous, Daddybisht, David Guetta, Daylomar, Deadmau5, Desertf!sh, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Dish Dash, Dixon, Don Edwardo & Moses, Dorar, Dubfire, Dul, EDX, Eagles & Butterflies, Elfuego, Eli & Fur, Elissa, Emad, Ethicals, F3ΣZ, Fawazo, Fisher, Galantis, Gehlen, Gooner, H-Foundation, Hakïm, Hameed, Hats & Klaps, Herodot, Hosh, Hot Since 82, Jamie Jones, Jason Derulo, Jazzy Spa Sounds, Jeff Mills, Jeme, Jungle, K.Led, KSHMR, Kayan, Kevin Saunderson, LJ, La Fleur, Lee Burridge, Loco Dice, Lost Frequencies, Loush, Maceo Plex, Maher Daniel, Mahony, Majid, Majid Al Mohandis, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Malaa, Malkin, Mambo Brothers, Martin Garrix, Mat-B, Matthias Tanzmann, Mind Against, Mishaal, Mishal, Mohammed Hamaki, Morten, Myriam Fares, N0sefin, N7, Nancy Ajram, Narkbeat, Niazi Salama, Nic Fanciulli, Nicole Moudaber, Nina Kraviz, Nomad, Nora En Pure, Omar Fayyad, Paul Kalkbrenner, Qüsa, R3hab, RDJ, Rashid Al Majid, Ricardo Villalobos, Salvatore Ganacci, Saoud, Saz, Sokkary, Solardo, Solomun, Solskin, Spceboi, Steve Aoki, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Sven Väth, Sweely, Talal JK, Tale of Us, Tamer, Tamer Hosni, Tarab Electro, Tarek Antabi, Tchami, The Blaze (DJ Set), The Chainsmokers, The Engineers, Thomas Melchior, Tiësto, Usif, Varoo, Vintage Culture, Vinyl Mode, Vok Sounds, Wael KFoury, Zedd, Zenim, and Zone+.

Tickets are available for purchase on the official MDLBEAST website or in-person at Virgin Megastores in Saudi Arabia. In case of unexpected cancellations or a positive COVID-19 test before the event, ticket holders will have the choice between a full refund or rolling over the ticket for the next edition of Soundstorm.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
SoundstormMusic FestivalMDLBEASTSaudi ArabiaEDM

Comments / 1

Published by

Professional journalist for over five years, covering topics all up and down both coasts of the United States, including arts, music, food, politics, and culture. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

Buffalo, NY
1105 followers

More from J.M. Lesinski

Syracuse, NY

Syracuse University and State Health Department to Expand COVID-19 Surveillance in Wastewater

A shot of docks along Lake Erie taken in Tonawanda, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As the omicron variant continues to raise concerns among New Yorkers, a new partnership has been forged between Syracuse University and the New York State Department of Health to combat the virus. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the collaboration and it’s continued efforts in studying and analyzing wastewater for COVID-19.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

First of its Kind Cannabis Carnival Comes to Main Street Armory

The official release poster for the first annual Winter Cannabis Carnival.Photo courtesy of HydroInc. Move over Christmas parades, the carnival is back in town. The first ever Winter Cannabis Carnival will officially take place today, Saturday, December 18 from three to nine in the evening at Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York. In true holiday spirit, a portion of ticket sales will be donated to Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

$100 Million in Rental Supplement Funding Aims to Combat Homelessness

A shot of St. Mark's Place in New York, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $100 million is going to be made available for counties to help homeless individuals and families, as well as low-income New Yorkers struggling to pay their rent. The aim of the program is to offer funding in all 57 counties in the state and New York City to combat homelessness and ideally allow those in the shelter system access to a permanent home by providing rental assistance.

Read full story
1 comments
Buffalo, NY

Nickel City CannaBlitz Coming to Iron Works

One of the official promotional CannaBlitz posters.Photo courtesy of The All High Club. As New York state’s commercial cannabis industry continues to grow, many are keen to learn more about the culture through informative local cannabis-centric events. The Nickel City Blitz, also to be known as CannaBlitz, is one such event set to take place on Saturday, December 18 from four to eleven in the evening at Buffalo Iron Works in downtown Buffalo, New York.

Read full story
1 comments
Niagara Falls, NY

Ground Breaks on Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls

A shot of the Niagara River in Lewiston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Ground was recently broken on an exciting new hotel development project in Niagara Falls, New York. The Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls, as it will be named, is currently being developed by Plati Niagara Inc., owners of the Wingate by Wyndham already in Niagara Falls. The hotel is expected to be seven stories tall, contain one hundred and twenty rooms, and be open to the public by spring of 2023.

Read full story
3 comments

New York State to Receive First in Nation $539 Million Homeowner Assistance Funding

A shot of homes along Borden Road in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently revealed that New York state is the first in the nation to obtain the U.S. Department of the Treasury's approval to launch its Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) program, providing up to $539 million to assist homeowners to prevent possible mortgage delinquency, default, foreclosure, and displacement. Applications to the program will be reviewed beginning on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Read full story
11 comments
Riverside, CA

Bites Aplenty at Duke’s Bar & Grill

A shot of the front of Duke's Bar & Grill in Riverside, California.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Duke’s Bar & Grill in Riverside, California is doing some amazing spins on steak and burgers, and boasts a big menu of appetizers and drinks that everyone can enjoy.

Read full story
17 comments

Identity Theft Added to Legal Definition of Elder Abuse

A new law in New York state has officially recognized identity theft as one of the many forms of elder abuse. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently ratified the legislation, which aims to protect seniors from identity theft and increase access to crime-related assistance through non-profit agencies and law enforcement.

Read full story
Depew, NY

AMVETS Employee Assaulted Over Mask Mandate

The front entrance of AMVETS in Depew, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. A local Depew, New York AMVETS employee was attacked over the weekend following a dispute with a customer over New York state’s renewed mask mandate. The incident occurred in the early afternoon on Saturday, December 4, just days after an unrelated, yet remarkably shameful series of customer aggressions at the AMVETS Black Friday sale.

Read full story
11 comments
New York City, NY

Hochul Awards $9 Million to Expand Aging Services, Mental Health Support Over 5 Years at 6 Locales

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shift in new directions, those at the highest risk need resources to fight back more now than ever. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently selected six New York state mental health providers that will be awarded up to $9 million in funding over a five-year period to support their community programs that help adults 55 or older deal with issues relating to mental health, substance use, or aging-related concerns.

Read full story

Fresno State SESA Announces Keynote Speaker for Winter Symposium

A shot of the Central Valley just outside Fresno, CaliforniaPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. As another semester comes to a close at Fresno State in Fresno, California, the Fresno State Students of English Studies Association (SESA) is excited to announce their upcoming winter symposium, "Reimagining, Recentering, Reconstructing a Broken System.”

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Second Round of Funding Adds $5.7 Million in Relief for Maritime Industries, Totaling $12.4 Million

A shot of the Peace Bridge over the Niagara River in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the addition of $5.7 million in federal funds to New York's Marine Fisheries Relief Program, encouraging eligible seafood, commercial marine fishing, marine aquaculture, and marine recreational for-hire fishing businesses to apply for the funding beginning December 1. This funding adds to the $6.7 million in assistance already offered by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, for a total of $12.4 million in aid for New York's marine industries.

Read full story
Cheektowaga, NY

Christmas Traditions Take New Form in Stiglmeier Park

A light display of Santa's reindeer taking flight in Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As winter weather and holiday excitement fills the air, Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga, New York is embracing the season once again with their annual drive-thru light display. The ornate, Christmas-themed driving experience was a massive hit last year, drawing in car after car to drive thru the park and see holiday icons like Santa Claus lit up in a field of neon.

Read full story

Statewide Employment Initiative Launched by Hochul

A shot of a drive-thru chicken barbecue in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As the year comes to a close, employment remains an issue here in New York state, and lawmakers are taking action. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled her new initiative to build on the endeavors already implemented by the New York State Department of Labor to connect job seekers to the more than 220,000 available jobs across the state.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

A New Generation of Soul Food at 121 Seasonings

A shot of the front entrance of 121 Seasonings restaurant in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Finding authentic, good soul food is a feat here up north, let alone finding it with a modern, healthy twist. Boasting a wide array of healthy sandwiches, salads, and an out of this world good breakfast menu, 121 Seasonings in Buffalo, New York bridges soul and health food like no other local restaurant can.

Read full story
9 comments

Hochul Streamlines Childcare Payments with New Direct Deposit Option

A shot of a neighborhood in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The ease of direct deposit is an innovation that keeps thousands on track of their money every day in a fast, convenient way. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation mandating that local social service districts present a direct deposit payment option for subsidized childcare. In line with the legislation, the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) must issue these latest regulations within one year its signing.

Read full story

The BPM Festival Announces Debut Brazil Event

A shot of the crowd at The BPM Festival: Costa Rica 2020.Photo courtesy of Alive Coverage. Following the unveiling of their 2022 Costa Rica final phase lineup, The BPM Festival is already back with another one, officially revealing their debut Brazil event just yesterday. Taking place in Camboriú, Santa Catarina, Brazil, from February 25-27th, 2022, The BPM Festival: Brazil promises to be an event for the ages.

Read full story
Lewiston, NY

$14 Million for Clean Water Protection Awarded to State Farms

A shot of the Queenston-Lewiston bridge over the Niagara River in Lewiston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently revealed that a sum of nearly $14 million will be awarded to protect clean water across New York state. Benefitting a total of ninety-one farms specifically, the funding for these agricultural water quality conservation projects is provided by the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control program.

Read full story
1 comments
Fresno, CA

Fresno State LaLab to Host Workshop Series

A shot of some foliage in Fresno, California near Fresno State.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As the semester draws to a close at Fresno State in Fresno, California, the Fresno State Laureate Lab excitedly announced that it will be hosting a new series of creative writing workshops throughout the academic year.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy