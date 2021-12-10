Identity Theft Added to Legal Definition of Elder Abuse

Photo by J.M. Lesinski

A new law in New York state has officially recognized identity theft as one of the many forms of elder abuse. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently ratified the legislation, which aims to protect seniors from identity theft and increase access to crime-related assistance through non-profit agencies and law enforcement.

"The fact that older New Yorkers are often the target of identity theft is unconscionable," Hochul stated of the legislation. "We need to continue boosting protections for our aging population, and this legislation is a simple, common-sense way to keep them safe from harmful tactics of elder abuse. Older New Yorkers have been there for us, and as the nation's first age friendly state I'm proud that New York continues to lead the way to be there for them."

The new law both incorporates identity theft into the list of eligible support programs that regularly occur in retirement communities and adds to the definition of “elder abuse and exploitation” in elder law, also amending a section of executive law, making identity theft a form of elder abuse that police officers and the Office of the Aging address in their training and educational materials.

"Every year older New Yorkers fall victim to identity theft as scammers get more inventive and aggressive,” remarked State Senator Rachel May of the legislation. “This simple change to our laws will open up state resources for people fighting this terrible crime. I thank Governor Hochul for signing this bill today to ensure seniors have more protection against abuse."

Though not exclusively the targets of identity theft, older adults and the elderly are particularly susceptible to the crime because of faults in security or the accidental sharing of information when sharing their personal data on the internet. This new law will significantly help the elderly and aging access support services and law enforcement professionals should they fall victim.

"With over 10,000 Americans turning 65 each day in the United States and with over two million New Yorkers currently at and above that age, the State legislature has acted to provide the maximum protections against identity theft by including this crime into the laws that protect our senior citizens,” New York State Assemblymember Catalina Cruz said of the legislation. “According to 2019 data from the Federal Trade Commission, New York State ranks 12th in the nation in cases of identity theft with over 186 complaints per 100,000 New Yorkers. That means that in 2019 alone, over 36,000 of our fellow residents had their identity stolen, many of them being our elderly. I am proud to have worked on this issue along with my Senate colleague, Rachel May and thank Governor Hochul for signing my legislation into law."