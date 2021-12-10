AMVETS Employee Assaulted Over Mask Mandate

The front entrance of AMVETS in Depew, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

A local Depew, New York AMVETS employee was attacked over the weekend following a dispute with a customer over New York state’s renewed mask mandate. The incident occurred in the early afternoon on Saturday, December 4, just days after an unrelated, yet remarkably shameful series of customer aggressions at the AMVETS Black Friday sale.

The employee is back at work and recovering from her injuries. Witnesses at the event described the man as hostile from the beginning, as he ignored employee requests to put his mask on when entering the store. When approached again, the man allegedly leapt at the approaching female employee, reportedly even pinning her down against the floor.

Police were dispatched to the location, though the status of the situation is unknown at this time. This incidence of violence is not the first at the Depew AMVETS, and unfortunately follows a patten of the local community’s disregard for human decency in retail settings.

The day of the 2021 Black Friday sale in November, reports of a person defecating on the side of the AMVETS building were confirmed by social media posts that have since been taken down. The same day, multiple reports of verbal abuse and use of the “c-word” aimed at the female cashiers by aggressive shoppers was observed by several concerned individuals.

While holiday chaos is expected at any store, this level of disregard simply cannot stand, and seems particularly malicious because of the fact AMVETS is a secondhand store. The Walmarts and Targets of Western New York see their fair share of madness, but they have security to mitigate it. This uptick in blatant violence and aggression against AMVETS employees shows an utter disregard for civility and a shameful disrespect to a retailer whose end goal is to help people.