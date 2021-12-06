Cheektowaga, NY

Christmas Traditions Take New Form in Stiglmeier Park

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smCwQ_0dEvrWiC00
A light display of Santa's reindeer taking flight in Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

As winter weather and holiday excitement fills the air, Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga, New York is embracing the season once again with their annual drive-thru light display. The ornate, Christmas-themed driving experience was a massive hit last year, drawing in car after car to drive thru the park and see holiday icons like Santa Claus lit up in a field of neon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MnsZW_0dEvrWiC00
A shot of several light displays at Stiglmeier Park's annual Christmas light display.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

“Last year was my parents’ first time visiting since I moved out here and I just had to show them,” local Ashley Johnson said of the display in a recent conversation. “They saw all the lights at different houses coming up here and looking at lights was something we always used to do back in Chautauqua and Jamestown. We would drive around, get hot chocolate, and look for the big holiday lights and displays.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aci1o_0dEvrWiC00
A nutcracker points the way to Jingle Bell Boulevard at Stiglmeier Park.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The annual ‘light drive’ through Stiglmeier Park was such a memorable time, it has become the new tradition, as the family plans to again drive thru during a planned visit this month. Though the origins of the drive will always have roots back home, the same routes there just do not have the light displays anymore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2aaL_0dEvrWiC00
A light display of a train carrying presents in Stiglmeier Park.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

“I guess a lot of people down in Chautauqua have stopped trying to do elaborate Christmas decorating,” Johnson continued. “But we always include Stiglmeier Park in our Christmas lights drive now. I am incredibly happy we have a set place to go on our light drives every year. We get to have this awesome new tradition that has roots in a tradition we have shared since I was little.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ei0lq_0dEvrWiC00
Two reindeer light displays at Stiglmeier Park.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

With the uncertainty of COVID-19 making physical meetings more and more questionable, drive-by traditions like those of Stiglmeier Park certainly have their place now more than ever too. For a free, immersive experience to all who want to see the reindeer, nutcrackers, and Frosty the Snowman all lit up at once in one relaxing, cozy winter night drive, look no further.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iuE7m_0dEvrWiC00
A shot of the front loop light displays at Stiglmeier Park.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

“It was so nice to see all the lights set up,” said Lynette Johnson, Ashley’s mother. “The night we drove around the carolers were there, all around near the Santa Claus light display. I love the holiday season, just being there with my kids and taking it all in was wonderful.”

#HolidayJoy

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
HolidayJoyStiglmeier ParkChristmas LightsLocal Light DisplaysBuffalo

Comments / 0

Published by

Professional journalist for over five years, covering topics all up and down both coasts of the United States, including arts, music, food, politics, and culture. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

Buffalo, NY
1008 followers

More from J.M. Lesinski

Identity Theft Added to Legal Definition of Elder Abuse

A new law in New York state has officially recognized identity theft as one of the many forms of elder abuse. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently ratified the legislation, which aims to protect seniors from identity theft and increase access to crime-related assistance through non-profit agencies and law enforcement.

Read full story
Depew, NY

AMVETS Employee Assaulted Over Mask Mandate

The front entrance of AMVETS in Depew, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. A local Depew, New York AMVETS employee was attacked over the weekend following a dispute with a customer over New York state’s renewed mask mandate. The incident occurred in the early afternoon on Saturday, December 4, just days after an unrelated, yet remarkably shameful series of customer aggressions at the AMVETS Black Friday sale.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

Hochul Awards $9 Million to Expand Aging Services, Mental Health Support Over 5 Years at 6 Locales

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shift in new directions, those at the highest risk need resources to fight back more now than ever. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently selected six New York state mental health providers that will be awarded up to $9 million in funding over a five-year period to support their community programs that help adults 55 or older deal with issues relating to mental health, substance use, or aging-related concerns.

Read full story

Fresno State SESA Announces Keynote Speaker for Winter Symposium

A shot of the Central Valley just outside Fresno, CaliforniaPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. As another semester comes to a close at Fresno State in Fresno, California, the Fresno State Students of English Studies Association (SESA) is excited to announce their upcoming winter symposium, "Reimagining, Recentering, Reconstructing a Broken System.”

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Second Round of Funding Adds $5.7 Million in Relief for Maritime Industries, Totaling $12.4 Million

A shot of the Peace Bridge over the Niagara River in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the addition of $5.7 million in federal funds to New York's Marine Fisheries Relief Program, encouraging eligible seafood, commercial marine fishing, marine aquaculture, and marine recreational for-hire fishing businesses to apply for the funding beginning December 1. This funding adds to the $6.7 million in assistance already offered by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, for a total of $12.4 million in aid for New York's marine industries.

Read full story

Statewide Employment Initiative Launched by Hochul

A shot of a drive-thru chicken barbecue in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As the year comes to a close, employment remains an issue here in New York state, and lawmakers are taking action. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled her new initiative to build on the endeavors already implemented by the New York State Department of Labor to connect job seekers to the more than 220,000 available jobs across the state.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

A New Generation of Soul Food at 121 Seasonings

A shot of the front entrance of 121 Seasonings restaurant in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Finding authentic, good soul food is a feat here up north, let alone finding it with a modern, healthy twist. Boasting a wide array of healthy sandwiches, salads, and an out of this world good breakfast menu, 121 Seasonings in Buffalo, New York bridges soul and health food like no other local restaurant can.

Read full story
7 comments

Hochul Streamlines Childcare Payments with New Direct Deposit Option

A shot of a neighborhood in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The ease of direct deposit is an innovation that keeps thousands on track of their money every day in a fast, convenient way. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation mandating that local social service districts present a direct deposit payment option for subsidized childcare. In line with the legislation, the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) must issue these latest regulations within one year its signing.

Read full story

The BPM Festival Announces Debut Brazil Event

A shot of the crowd at The BPM Festival: Costa Rica 2020.Photo courtesy of Alive Coverage. Following the unveiling of their 2022 Costa Rica final phase lineup, The BPM Festival is already back with another one, officially revealing their debut Brazil event just yesterday. Taking place in Camboriú, Santa Catarina, Brazil, from February 25-27th, 2022, The BPM Festival: Brazil promises to be an event for the ages.

Read full story
Lewiston, NY

$14 Million for Clean Water Protection Awarded to State Farms

A shot of the Queenston-Lewiston bridge over the Niagara River in Lewiston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently revealed that a sum of nearly $14 million will be awarded to protect clean water across New York state. Benefitting a total of ninety-one farms specifically, the funding for these agricultural water quality conservation projects is provided by the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control program.

Read full story
1 comments
Fresno, CA

Fresno State LaLab to Host Workshop Series

A shot of some foliage in Fresno, California near Fresno State.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As the semester draws to a close at Fresno State in Fresno, California, the Fresno State Laureate Lab excitedly announced that it will be hosting a new series of creative writing workshops throughout the academic year.

Read full story

State of Emergency Declared in New York State

A shot of the 198 Highway in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As news of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to grow, New York state has officially responded. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency yesterday, with the projected length of the state of emergency to last until January 15, 2022.

Read full story
311 comments
Temecula, CA

The Classy Cuisine of Leoness Cellars

A shot of the vineyards at Leoness Cellars in Temecula, California.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For a day away in wine country, Southern California is one of the premier places to go. When it comes to good ambience, attention to detail, and a wide variety of both wine and food options, Leoness Cellars in Temecula, California is a must-try for anyone looking for all three.

Read full story
1 comments
Orchard Park, NY

Flaco Taco Comes to Town

The front entrance of Flaco Taco restaurant in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. A new face along North Buffalo Street in downtown Orchard Park, New York is making waves and filling stomachs. Boasting over twenty house salsas in an intimate dining setting, Flaco Taco brings exotic flavor combinations and savory dishes of all kinds to Western New Yorkers.

Read full story

New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee Investigative Report on Cuomo Released to Public

A shot of Grand Central Station in New York, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. The New York State Assembly recently made public their Judiciary Committee’s report on former governor Andrew Cuomo. The report, initially began in March 2021 and completed by lawyers from Davis, Polk, & Wardwell, LLP, concerns several allegations made against former New York state governor Andrew Cuomo in the wake of his sexual harassment scandal.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

New Scholarship Program Aims to Cover Tuition for a Thousand New York Nurses

A shot of the Highmark of Western New York building in downtown Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. In an effort to incentivize and reward healthcare workers during one of the most trying medical crises in our history, a new scholarship program entitled, “Nurses for Our Future,” is offering a hefty sum to those interested in becoming registered nurses (RNs). New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently revealed the program’s existence and goals at a breakfast hosted by the Association for a Better New York.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Fresno State HAIS to Host December Reading

A shot of a parking lot near Fresno State in Fresno, California.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As classes end for the fall semester at Fresno State in Fresno, California, the Fresno State Hmong American Ink & Stories association will be hosting the virtual event, “An Evening of Poetry and Conversation with Jihyun Yun and Diana Khoi Nguyen,” on Saturday, December 4 at seven in the evening. The event is free and open to the public with pre-registration currently available on Zoom.

Read full story

Hochul Okays Deployment of EV Make-Ready Program

A shot of a full parking lot at Buff State college in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As climate change continues to affect New Yorkers everywhere, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that utility companies may now fully implement "EV Make-Ready," New York state’s electric vehicle infrastructure program. The end goal of the implementation will make fifty thousand new public and commercial Level 2 electric car-charging ports - capable of charging a vehicle twice as fast as a typical outlet – available across the state by 2025.

Read full story
Murrells Inlet, SC

Baskets of Fun for Everyone at Creek Ratz

A shot of the sign and front entrance of Creek Ratz in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. When hitting the beach, there is nothing like a basket of fried finger foods or seafood for lunch to really hit the spot and energize one for the day ahead. In addition to offering up some amazing burgers, sandwiches, and a standout raw bar, Creek Ratz in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, does the Southern basket like no other.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy