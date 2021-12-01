The BPM Festival Announces Debut Brazil Event

A shot of the crowd at The BPM Festival: Costa Rica 2020. Photo courtesy of Alive Coverage.

Following the unveiling of their 2022 Costa Rica final phase lineup, The BPM Festival is already back with another one, officially revealing their debut Brazil event just yesterday. Taking place in Camboriú, Santa Catarina, Brazil, from February 25-27th, 2022, The BPM Festival: Brazil promises to be an event for the ages.

The BPM Festival: Brazil will take place at Surreal, a state-of-the-art venue created by Renato Ratier, owner of the legendary D-Edge in São Paulo. Surreal offers 92,000 square meters of immersive environment, sure to bring the elevated experience The BPM Festival is known for, alongside the local flavor of Brazil’s coinciding Carnival festival.

As The BPM Festival embarks on a new chapter with the addition of their Brazil event, it is only appropriate that some of the biggest names in electronic dance music kick off the festival. The BPM Festival will be welcoming over fifty household names from the global dance music sphere for its phase one lineup.

Fan-favorite returning artists include Detroit techno royalty, Carl Craig, Cologne producer, and Kompakt signee, Michael Mayer, British-Lebanese mainstay Nicole Moudaber, Spanish talent Paco Osuna, leader of the underground Dennis Cruz, Dutch house legend Joris Voorn, and Swiss minimal star Sonja Moonear, as well as a live performance from genre-bending German producer Henrik Schwarz.

Brazil’s burgeoning underground scene will be represented by BLANCAh, DJ Murphy, Duc In Altum, Renato Ratier, Spuri, and many more. Staying true to the legacy of the brand, The BPM Festival: Brazil will feature showcases from Italian DJ duo Neverdogs’ Bamboleo imprint, The Martinez Brothers’ sub-label, Boogeyman, English event series, and label Kaluki Musik, Moudaber and Osuna’s MOOD vs. MINDSHAKE, and Sounds of Rituals own Rituals.

With more names and showcases to be revealed, the phase one lineup offers a strong foundation for the inaugural event at The BPM Festival: Brazil, and only more excitement is sure to come. For those interested, tickets are already available for purchase at TheBPMFestival.com.