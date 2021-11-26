The Classy Cuisine of Leoness Cellars

A shot of the vineyards at Leoness Cellars in Temecula, California. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

For a day away in wine country, Southern California is one of the premier places to go. When it comes to good ambience, attention to detail, and a wide variety of both wine and food options, Leoness Cellars in Temecula, California is a must-try for anyone looking for all three.

With outdoor dining on a picturesque modern deck amid the endless green fields of grapes, Leoness Cellars spares no expense at creating a dining experience to remember. The waterfall and koi pond relaxes the mind, while the fireplaces roar silently and warm the soul.

The charcuterie board from Leoness Cellars. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The menu features a classic and modern blend of California cuisine that changes season to season, though always features some universal plates, such as the charcuterie tray. With delectable homemade pita chips, spinach and artichoke dip, and an assortment of cheese and meats on the ready, the charcuterie tray at Leoness Cellars is both beautiful to behold and even better to eat.

Another bonus of being located in Temecula, aside from the lovely weather year-round, is the availability of fresh ingredients. From fresh produce from nearby farms to seafood just out of the Pacific Ocean nearby, freshness is more than a guarantee.

The spinach and artichoke dip from Leoness Cellars. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Voted “Best Winery Restaurant” by USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Awards for two consecutive years and Temecula Wine Country’s best al fresco dining experience as voted by Inland Empire Magazine in 2013, Leoness Cellars awards speak for themselves. In addition to those accolades, Leoness Cellars is also the winner of the Champion Culinary Award presented by “Visit Temecula Valley.”

On a final note, Leoness Cellars strongly encourages reservations for those looking to check out the exclusive locale, and groups of eight or more must call to book. Make sure to follow this advice, as the locale is always busy, and seating is limited.